Land Approval - a Major Step Forward for Vietnam's Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project

Houston, TX, April 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Delta Offshore Energy’s LNG-to-Power project for Bac Lieu province in southern Vietnam reached another major milestone on 30 March 2021, when a special meeting of the Bac Lieu Province People's Council approved a land requirement of 70 hectares for the project.

When fully operational, the Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power plant will produce 3.2 GW of electricity annually, enough to power 32 million homes and kickstart the region’s industrialization.

The extraordinary nature of the meeting underscored the importance of the project to Vietnam. Normally, the People’s Council holds its meetings in July and October, ahead of representation at the semi-annual National Assembly conventions. The resolution achieved at this special meeting provides a key step forward for the Bac Lieu LNG-to-power project. The 70-hectare project is in the Provincial Plan, enabling Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) and Bac Lieu Province to complete the Land Lease Agreement in preparation for project implementation and construction in 2021. This keeps the project perfectly on track with the approved National Plan timelines, to have its first-phase 800 MW capacity operational by 2024 and full capacity of 3200 MW online by 2027.

DOE, along with its leading American and European engineering consortium partners, is also in the process of identifying local contractors for site preparation and civil infrastructure works.

“We would like to thank the Bac Lieu Province leadership across all organizations, levels and districts for their unparalleled support in facilitating the development and implementation of this important project, which will power the progress of Bac Lieu Province and the neighboring region,” said Ian Nguyen, Managing Director of DOE. “The power plant will help bring energy security to Vietnam, aid the country’s transition away from coal, and open the door to the future by facilitating the transition to renewable energy through its 500-kV transmission line, which will provide the grid connection for alternative energy sources like wind and solar farms on its route through the Mekong Delta. Building on the generous and positive goodwill of Bac Lieu, we are pressing ahead full steam and firing across all cylinders to ensure the project objectives are on time and on budget.”

About Delta Offshore Energy

Delta Offshore Energy focuses on developing clean energy solutions as the future for meeting the power generation needs of emerging economies. We originate structures and co-develop clean energy projects with a particular focus on the rapidly evolving power sector in Vietnam. We encompass the entire spectrum of LNG to power, wind, and solar. For additional information, visit deltaoe.com

