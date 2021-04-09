Bainbridge Announces Promotion to Spearhead Development Efforts

Wellington, FL, April 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), a leading developer, owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, announced today the promotion of Bob Thollander to President of Development.

“As Bainbridge’s development pipeline continues to grow, it was critical for us to have someone oversee our entire development platform nationally,” said Richard Schechter, Chairman and CEO. “Since joining Bainbridge in 2014, Bob has successfully initiated the acquisition and development of more than 6,000 units valued at more than $1 billion. We congratulate Bob on his continued success at Bainbridge.”

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

Bainbridge is a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities in the Eastern United States. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, FL with regional offices in Orlando and Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA: Bethesda, MD; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and, Dallas and Austin, TX. Our team develops and operates assets in 6 states and 33+ markets and has more than 600 associates across our offices and portfolio. To learn more about Bainbridge's communities and recent development activities, please visit bainbridgecompanies.com

