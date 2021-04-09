FreeCast Announces Budget-Friendly Virtual Pay-TV Package at Low Monthly Price

SelectTV's aggregated streaming service can be paired with a "skinny bundle" for less than the cost of major VOD subscriptions.

Orlando, FL, April 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- FreeCast is announcing a new virtual pay-TV product, the SelectTV Value TV Bundle, offering consumers an alternative to cable and satellite TV with a rock bottom price point of $7.99 a month, or just $5.99 for existing SelectTV subscribers. By pairing the base SelectTV service with 19 pay channels delivered via the web, the company touts the new bundle as the ultimate affordable TV package.

SelectTV is a one-stop-shop that brings all of the web’s free and paid video content into a single interface that’s available across devices. This includes both free ad-supported video, subscription VOD libraries, pay-per-view storefronts, and over 150 linear web channels. By allowing consumers to choose between subscription content models, pay-per-view options, and free viewing with ads when available, SelectTV saves consumers money over maintaining multiple streaming services just to watch a handful of shows or movies.

The Value TV Bundle adds 19 pay channels delivered via the web. These channels cover a wide variety of genres and audiences, with programming for children and families, news, weather, entertainment, shopping channels, and more. The package also includes digital DVR service allowing customers to record, pause, rewind, and playback linear TV with no extra equipment required.

Consumers can learn more, view a detailed list of channels and content included, and sign up for the bundle at https://www.selecttv.com/addons/value/.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley talked about the value of a more affordable and more flexible TV bundle. “The past year has accelerated the big change in the media industry. People are spending more time at home, but they’re also looking for more value in this economy. We’ve put together a product that combines the best of linear pay-TV and SVOD, with a low price that puts consumers in control. They get a tremendous base of content and channels, but still have access to everything else, and they can choose to pay only for what they want to watch.”

