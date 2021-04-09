Two-Property Portfolio, Elgin and Blythewood (Columbia), South Carolina, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Hilton Head Island, SC, April 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of two self storage facilities located in Elgin and Blythewood (Columbia), South Carolina. Midcoast represented the Seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. The facilities, formerly operating as StorNGo, were sold to a national buyer.

The Elgin facility is a new facility that opened in March 2020. The Blythewood facility added four new buildings in 2019. Together, these two facilities are situated on over 11 acres and feature climate-controlled interior and climate-controlled drive-up units, and non-climate interior and drive-up units, as well as boat and RV parking. Amenities include cameras, lighting, personalized keypad entries, rental offices with moving supplies, and a manager's apartment at the Blythewood location.

The facilities are located about 12.5 miles from each other at 860 Community Road in Blythewood, South Carolina, and 811 Bookman Road, Elgin, South Carolina. Suburbs of Columbia, they are approximately 80 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina and 130 miles northwest of Charleston, South Carolina.

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact Michael Morrison, (803) 600-0602, Michael@MidcoastProperties.com, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, (843) 342-7650, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com.

