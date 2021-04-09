Debut novelist and Childress Ink client Peggy Wirgau's "The Stars in April" receives a warm welcome into the literary world, historical fiction based on the true story of Ruth Becker, most recently honored with a School Library Journal Starred Review just in time for Titanic Week 2021, April 11-18, around the anniversary of the sinking, April 12, 1912.

School Library Journal is the premiere publication for librarians and information specialists who work with children and teens. A source of quality journalism and reviews for more than 60 years, SLJ produces award-winning features and news coverage on: literacy, best practices, technology, education policy and other issues of interest to the school library and greater educator community, evaluating a broad range of resources, from books and digital content to databases, in 6000+ reviews published annually. More information can be found at SLJ.com.

“I recognized the excellence in writing upon reading its very first draft,” says literary agent Kim Childress. “The creation of this book took nearly a decade, and to see its hard work come to fruition means so much, especially knowing the effort that went into it.”

Other honors for The Stars in April since its March 30, 2021 release include:

- Featured Author And Book, “The Word with an Inquisitive Book Nerd,” April 2021, a podcast produced by Baltimore Living Magazine

- Named a Girls’ Life “Must-Read” April/May 2021

- Selected as American Christian Fiction Writers’ “April 2021 Book-of-the-Month”

- Featured Speaker at TitanicCon 2021, at the Titanic Museum Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN, August 26-29

Peggy Wirgau lives in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Delray Beach, Florida. She loves bringing history to life for readers and has written for Appleseeds, Insight, Learning Through History, and contributed to Why? Titanic Moments by Yvonne Lehman. Her blog at www.peggywirgau.com features in-depth Titanic stories, and her followers include descendants of the ship’s real-life victims and survivors.

A graduate of Michigan State University and George Mason University, Peggy is an active member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, Historical Novel Society, and Great Lakes Titanic Connection. She loves to travel, especially to New York City and Mackinac Island, Michigan, where she explores historical sites. Peggy is also a Registered Nurse. She and her husband have two adult children.

Peggy Wirgau is available for speaking engagements and interviews. For an author Q&A or press-related inquiries, contact Kim McCulla at Kim.McCulla@IronStreamMedia.com.

The Stars in April, by Peggy Wirgau

IlluminateYA Fiction/Iron Stream Media

Published March 30, 2021

ISBN: 9781645263074 (Hardcover)

ISBN: 9781645263067 (Softcover)

Contact Information:

Childress Ink, LLC

Kim Childress

517-410-8747

Contact via Email

www.childressink.com

353 Green Ridge Dr. SE

Caledonia, MI 49316

