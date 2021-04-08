Renowned Artist Elizabeth Cameron Lauder Has Second Art Book Published

Abernathy & Smyth publicist, Erin McHugh, announces the new release of "Elizabeth Lauder: Memoirs of a Plein Air Painter, Volume Two: Oil on Semi-Precious Stone."

Tucson, AZ, April 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "It is with great pleasure that our team at A & S announce the publication of Elizabeth's second art book, 'Volume Two: Oil on Semi-Precious Stone' in her ongoing series titled 'Elizabeth Lauder: Memoirs of a Plein Air Painter," says McHugh. "Before Elizabeth's untimely passing Dec 22, 2020 at age 72, she worked extensively with our editorial staff to compile her complete portfolio of watercolors and iconic stone paintings spanning five decades. Fortunately, Elizabeth was an excellent archivist and very organized. Her wonderful gracious smile and heartfelt passion will be deeply missed. The world has lost a true legend and her gift to us lives on through her fabulous creations."

International notoriety at the age of twenty-four for her spectacular watercolors of Vancouver, BC's cherry blossoms and city architecture earned the artist multiple awards and honors. Subsequent sales through Sotheby's Fine Art Sales and Sotheby's Rare Contemporary Artist Sales in New York and London further increased the value of her contributions to the artistic world; a lifetime achievement for a living artist. Elizabeth's art now graces the homes of patrons in over eighty countries.

At home from her studio in Arizona, Elizabeth offered the following amusing insight into her work regarding the second book.

"Concerning my oil on stone rock paintings each particular raw piece speaks differently to me. Sometimes I am able to visualize what I want to paint immediately. Other times my stone selections are based upon pure intuition. Something caught my eye yet I can't seem to put my finger on it. The painting struggles to reveal itself... I can stare at a piece for months and nothing! My frustration mounts until I swear 'that's it... I'm never doing this again'... and stomp out of my studio. Well, I try and completely put it out of my mind. (laughs) Then one day I happen to walk by, unable to withhold a quick glance of disdain, and suddenly it's there staring me in the face! I can't capture it fast enough! Patience becomes its own reward, along with knowing I have made the world a better place."

Volumes One and Two are both available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble online, or through your favorite bookstore.

