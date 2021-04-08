Paul L. Morton Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Rio Rancho, NM, April 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Paul L. Morton of Rio Rancho, New Mexico has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of telecommunications.

About Paul L. Morton

Paul Morton is retired after more than 30 years’ service from his position as an engineering associate with AT&T, the telecommunications company providing internet, phone and wireless services nationally. Mr. Morton was responsible for plant operations.

From the start of his career with AT&T in 1961, Mr. Morton participated in the conversion from vacuum tube technology to solid state technology. This led to the innovation and widespread use of the personal computer and growth of the PC industry as well. He witnessed the conversion to dial telephone (later touch tone) service and the elimination (or reduction) of operator assisted telephone service. Paul Morton participated in providing microwave service between Tucson, Arizona and the Guaymas, Mexico tracking station during Project Mercury in 1962 through 1963. From 1981 through 1985, he participated in the breakup of the Bell System as directed by the U.S. government. He also participated in the conversion effort from analog to digital long distance telephone service from about 1986 until his retirement from AT&T in 1989.

Mr. Morton has received numerous industry awards. He is a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Director of the New Mexico Philatelic Foundation.

Born July 31, 1942 in Silver City, New Mexico, Paul married Jenny L. on June 9, 1962, and they have two children, John Morton of Concord, California and Cheryl Hansen of Vacaville, California. In his retirement, Paul enjoys collecting and exhibiting Grant County New Mexico Territorial postal history and chess.

