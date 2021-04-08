Traditional Office is Merging with Coworking as Dallas Gears Up for Inbound Workers

Once considered rivals, coworking concepts and office landlords in Dallas are finding common terrain as the pandemic begins to wind down — namely, with the formation of partnerships that offer tenants the benefits of both coworking and traditional office spaces.

Dallas, TX, April 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WorkSuites and Westdale have teamed up to create a new flexible office space initiative for their clients.

Starting now, tenants at Westdale properties will have the ability to enroll in a subscription-style service that allows them to use WorkSuites coworking space on-demand at a discounted rate.

“The pandemic disruption caused everyone to rethink their workspace, and the result seems to be a dramatic increase in workplace variety and hybrid arrangements. Most companies are going to need to find ways to augment their corporate headquarters with other distributed places where employees can be most productive,” says WorkSuites founder and CEO Flip Howard.

To address this need, Westdale and WorkSuites have created the Citywide Workpass. The subscription-style service will include unlimited coworking for one remote employee, a 50 percent discount on meeting and training rooms, 50 percent off coworking memberships for additional employees, and 15 percent off private office rentals.

Westdale manages six locations in the metro and with this deal has extended its clients the ability to office out of any one of the 15 Dallas-Fort Worth locations WorkSuites boasts.

“Given our unprecedented year of COVID-19, the commercial office space may look different in the months or years ahead of us. And, with many companies allowing their employees to work from home, offering long or short term, flexible workspace, can be a viable solution,” says Westdale’s Director of Commercial Asset Management and Leasing, Rhonda Thompson, CCIM.

This level of flexibility, affordability, and quality is hard to come by in the office market. As the local market fights to bounce back from the COVID slump and the ice storm that rocked the community in early 2021, WorkSuites and Westdale are committed to doing their part to keep people feeling productive and working where they want to be.

“I love working with forward-thinking Landlords who are adapting traditional models to offer differentiating amenities. I think you are going to start seeing more and more building owners partnering with flex-space operators to provide their tenants more workspace optionality,” says Howard.

About WorkSuites

WorkSuites is designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 19 locations in Dallas and Houston, WorkSuites is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work.

About Westdale

Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management is an opportunistic investor, with more than 25 yeas of success, as a Real Estate Investor & Sponsor. Founded in 1991, Westdale and it's 1,200 member Team controls approximately 200 commercial and multifamily properties, located in 30 cites, representing a total capitalization of greater than $5 billion.

For more information, visit our site (Westdale.com) or contact Rhonda Thompson, CCIM.

Rhonda.Thompson@westdale.com

972-201-3486

