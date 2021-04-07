Phoenix, AZ, April 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Derek Engineering, Inc., a full-service general contractor specializing in commercial and industrial construction, announced today the launch of a new brand identity and trade name. The Arizona based general contractor, spearheaded by Southwest Region President, Jeff Bateman, will now operate as Derek Engineering, Inc., doing business as Derek Builders. Among the other changes will be its logo, tagline and domain name (www.DerekBuilders.com).

After extensive branding research it was determined that evolving its brand identity, rather than completely changing its name, was the optimal decision for the organization. The new brand marks a strategic pivot in their future direction as a national commercial general contractor.

The Derek Builders brand embodies the core foundation of Derek Engineering, Inc. and builds upon its 33-year history of innovation, quality work and customer care. Their new tag line, “Experience the Derek Difference” speaks directly to key components and goals of the organization and creates a foundation for future growth and expansion.

About Derek Builders

Derek Builders is an Arizona based full-service general contractor specializing in commercial and industrial construction. They are a relationship driven company with the adaptability, strength, tools, and wisdom to provide an extra ordinary level of personalized construction services.

The leadership team consists of Jeff Bateman – President, Southwest Region, Greg Ringle – Vice President, Construction, Don Nottke – Vice President, Business Development and Steve Bellew – Chief Estimator. The combined 120 years of construction experience within Derek Builders’ leadership team has resulted in hundreds of successful projects in Arizona, and throughout the country, with over $1.4 billion in project value and more than 23 million square feet constructed.

Its parent company, Derek Engineering, Inc. was established in Louisville, Kentucky in 1987 as a full-service general contractor by Founder and CEO, David Steinbrecher. For more than 33 years, Derek Engineering has been developing retail centers, schools, cold storage, distribution centers, restaurants, offices, pharmaceutical facilities, and healthcare centers. Their expertise also includes expansion and renovation services as well as construction management services. They are currently licensed in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and Arizona, with New Mexico, California and other states expected to follow in 2021.

To learn more, visit www.DerekBuilders.com or call us at 623-248-6638.

Contact Information:

Derek Builders

Anna Madrid

623-248-6638

Contact via Email

www.derekbuilders.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/834086

Press Release Distributed by PR.com