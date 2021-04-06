Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Opens a New Location in Fort Smith, Arkansas

Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, the leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the official opening of its brand new location in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Fort Smith location will serve as a service, install, and warehouse facility in the River Valley.

Springdale, AR, April 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, the leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the official opening of its brand new location in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Fort Smith location will serve as a service, install, and warehouse facility in the River Valley.

Plans to expand operations in Fort Smith came from the increased demand for quality, customer-focused home service needs in the area. The new location will provide homeowners in and around the River Valley a first-class home service experience with more convenient response times as well as provide skilled-trade employment opportunities with the regions leading home service company. The company operates with over 150 employees and 80 service vehicles across its three locations in Springdale AR, Fort Smith AR, and Carthage MO.

"Fort Smith has always been important to us. As we’ve grown in NWA and made heavy investments in the community, we are excited to bring the same focus to the River Valley. By putting a physical location in Fort Smith, we are committed to making those same investments by being a major job creator and service leader to area homeowners. Communities want high quality service and careers and we are committed to bringing those values to all areas that we serve. Last year we made the same commitment to the greater Joplin area as we opened a branch in Carthage, Missouri. We knew Fort Smith would be on the horizon and we feel great about the timing and demand for this opening." -Charley Boyce, President; Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric

Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric is dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and top-notch workmanship to all of the communities that we have served for over 50 years. Now with 3 locations serving SW Missouri, NW Arkansas, and the Arkansas River Valley, we are committed to serve with honesty and integrity and earn our 5-star reputation with our customers daily.

Contact Information: Jade Rundle – Community Outreach

Ph: 479-751-0195

jrundle@gopaschal.com

Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric

www.gopaschal.com

Contact Information:

Paschal Air Plumbing Electric

Jade Rundle

479-751-0195

Contact via Email

gopaschal.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/834051

Press Release Distributed by PR.com