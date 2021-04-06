Upscale Living Magazine Launches New Website in Spanish

Miami, FL, April 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Upscale Living Magazine (ULM), based in Miami, Florida, and dedicated to the creation of content specialized in the latest trends in the luxury, lifestyle, and real estate market, launched its new site in Spanish completely dedicated to the Hispanic community in South Florida, and throughout Latin America, in response to the growing demand for value-driven content from this audience.

Although the English version comes in digital and printed format, ULM in Spanish will use, at least initially, a digital platform to connect with its captive audience. The magazine was initially launched in English in the winter of 2004 and has since established itself as the world's luxury portal, offering a wealth of unparalleled luxury, from the Capri coast to the Fashion Week in New York.

The founder and Editor-in-Chief of ULM, Alina Cabral, welcomes this initiative, thanks to a growing luxury market, especially in South America. “There are not many websites dedicated to the world of luxury in Latin America, even though the luxury market in the region has been gradually increasing in countries such as Chile, Colombia and Peru. We want to offer this market value-driven content so that they can make the best decisions, in addition to captivating our readers with the latest trends in the industry,” said Cabral.

Upscale Living magazine features the best in fashion, fine jewelry and watches, real estate, home interiors, wine, spirits and cigars, dining, travel and destinations, hotel reviews, luxury cars, private yachts and jets, and all the elements of a good living. Daily, it will offer the best luxury goods, services, and trends in the industry, reflecting an unparalleled understanding of the passion and constant pursuit of the most demanding readers.

