Denali Advanced Integration Honored on the 2021 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Redmond, WA, April 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in delivering integrated technology solutions and services, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2021 CRN Tech Elite 250 list. Organizations featured on the Tech Elite 250 have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers by earning cutting-edge technical certifications and specializations from industry-leading technology providers.

Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services and expertise to help them meet today’s IT challenges. To meet these demands, solution providers and MSPs must maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

"CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

Denali’s expansive and integrated portfolio of technology solutions and services provided the necessary technology needed to empower essential services globally. Denali’s solution architects and technical teams hold the highest levels of certifications in technologies which provides a strategic advantage for enterprise organizations looking to implement mobility, networking, storage, security, software development and other IT initiatives.

"The amount of digital transformation we’ve experienced around the globe in the past year is staggering. I’m so proud of how our teams took on the challenges of acquiring new skills or enhancing capabilities to better support our customers’ dynamic needs," says Clayton Daffron, Director of Solution Architecture at Denali. "The IT landscape continues to evolve and Denali, our services and our amazing people continue to rise to challenge. Thank you to technology partners, CRN and The Channel Company for recognizing Denali on this prestigious list."

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors - enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support - are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company’s solution provider database.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Denali Advanced Integration

Since 1992, Denali has been one of the most trusted and prominent technology providers in North America, providing a comprehensive set of technology solutions to enable our customers to grow, maintain and expand their business globally. Denali provides award-winning managed, professional and co-sourced IT services to help organizations enhance and optimize IT service delivery while reducing costs and retaining intellectual property. Learn more at www.Denaliai.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.

