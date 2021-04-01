Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Adds Lakefront Specialist Mayra Carter to the New England Lakefront Property Market

With a passion for the lake life and waterfront lifestyle, Mayra Carter is bringing her real estate experience to Massachusetts waterfront buyers and sellers.

North Attleboro, MA, April 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lakefront Living Realty, LLC is proud to announce the hiring of Mayra Carter of North Attleboro, MA.

Mayra has years of experience with hands on renovation, flipping properties and managing her own lakeside rental properties. She has been living the lakefront dream for over 8 years and understands not all lake properties are created equal and not all lake clients desire the same thing as well.

Mayra is passionate about helping clients match their needs with the perfect lakefront home. Mayra is active within her own lake association and loves the sense of community it has provided her and her family. Mayra truly believes that lakefront living is life changing and looks forward to guiding clients in realizing their lakefront dream.

"Mayra's experience and enthusiasm is perfectly suited to assist any lakefront buyer to experience the same lifestyle that she enjoys herself," comments Scott Freerksen, Broker/Owner of Lakefront Living Realty.

Mayra Carter can be reached at 508-212-8900, or mayra@lakefrontliving.com.

About Lakefront Living Realty, LLC

Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living Realty, LLC is a full service real estate brokerage specializing solely on the purchase and sale of direct lakefront property in New England. Owner/Broker Scott Freerksen “The Lake Guy,” founded www.Lakefrontliving.com in 2003 as way to passionately unite buyers and sellers of direct New England lakefront property. For complete information, visit LakefrontLiving.com, call Scott at 508-377-7167 or e-mail at info@lakefrontliving.com.

Contact Information:

Lakefront Living International, LLC

Scott Freerksen

508-377-7167

Contact via Email

www.LakefrontLiving.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/833743

Press Release Distributed by PR.com