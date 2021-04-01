Carolyn J. Wright Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Detroit, MI, April 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn J. Wright of Detroit, Michigan has been honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fashion accessories. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Carolyn J. Wright

Carolyn J. Wright is a fashion designer and the owner of Blingbowties.com, based in Detroit, Michigan.

Why Bow Ties?

Carolyn Wright has always liked the idea of finding the right look to compliment her date’s attire. If her husband was wearing a navy suit and she wanted to wear a red dress, Carolyn would be off to the fabric store to purchase a swatch of the perfect fabric that included both navy and red. Having a custom bow tie set is a great alternative for couples coordinating, while out on the town.

Secondly, everyone at a wedding is captivated by the bride, her beauty, and her gown, as she walks down the aisle. However, the groom’s collar is the perfect spot to nestle one of her Bling bow ties. Blingbowties.com specializes in designing bow ties for the groom and his party, (the groom, best man, ring bearer, groom’s men, father of the bride, and father of the groom). They also customize prom accessories, and design bow ties to wear before and after 5.

Carolyn J. Wright has over 15 years’ experience and has made sewing her true passion. She specializes in transforming God sent ideas into unique bow tie designs. She sketches each design on paper in black and white before bringing them to life, in an array of different colors. She also designs and sells coordinating hankies, suspenders, and cufflinks.

Carolyn’s motto for Blingbowties.com is “If you dare to be different - we make the difference!”

Blingbowties.com offers an array of “all eyes on you” accessories for men. Her unique bow ties are available in many different designs, colors, and prints. Clients can select their own color combination and have a design created just for them.

Carolyn’s Challenges

Carolyn’s biggest obstacle she faced was deciding whether to only make pre-tied bow ties. The way she made this decision was by comparing the number of designs she could come up with for a pre-tied bow tie vs. the number of designs with a traditional bow tie. She was unable to get as creative with the traditional bow tie, due to constraints with the knot. However, Carolyn kept trying until she found her niche. Blingbowties.com has hundreds of hand-made bow ties on their website. She is still left with the challenge of drawing the traditional bow tie wearers to her pre-tied assortment of bow ties and accessories.

Ms. Wright obtained a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2006. She published a book titled, “Moods, A Prevailing Persuasion of the Holy Spirit” and hosted a radio talk show conveniently called, Heading in the Wright Direction. In her spare time, Carolyn enjoys being with her family, writing Christian poetry, sewing, DIY projects, fashion and cooking.

Carolyn wants to see her bow ties modeled in fashion shows around the world. She plans to have the largest successful online bow tie business in the country with an array of exquisite original designs on display, and desires a relationship with bridal salons whose secondary focus is coordinating the attire of bridesmaids with the groomsmen.

Carolyn’s goal is to see celebrities wearing her designs during their strolls along the Red Carpet events.

For further information, please contact blingbowties@gmail.com or visit www.blingbowties.com.

