Avanade launches STEM scholarships at Prairie View A&M University, targeting minority students

Microsoft Partner of the Year investing $250,000 to drive racial and gender parity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Avanade, the leading digital innovator on the Microsoft ecosystem and 15-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, today announced it will bring its global STEM scholarship program to Prairie View A&M University, the second-oldest public higher education institution in Texas and a member of the Texas A&M University system. Around $250,000 in scholarship funds will be made available to individuals specifically from underrepresented communities, to encourage them to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Avanade's scholarship will provide five students per year with financial assistance, internship opportunities, mentorship, and invitations to attend its global innovation events for hands-on learning. Students will also be given an opportunity for internships to gain professional experience, upon completion of their degrees.

"We're thrilled to announce our STEM scholarship partnership with Prairie View A&M University," said Heba Ramzy, Global Corporate Citizenship Lead at Avanade. "Our purpose is to make a genuine human impact. Today, we are providing more young people from underrepresented communities access to the opportunities and benefits of technology and education. One of Avanade's goals is to improve diversity in the technology sector – and ensure as many students as possible, from all backgrounds, are equipped for the workplace of the future."

Avanade will also start a mentorship and coaching program for an additional 20 Prairie View A&M students to provide students with the support and guidance necessary to achieve their aspirations. The program will include attendance for both scholars and mentees to Avanade's week-long "FUEL: Leadership, Innovation and Technology" conference, which takes place each summer.

"We are grateful for Avanade's commitment to the success of our science, technology, engineering and mathematics students. We applaud its global commitment to achieving a more diverse STEM workforce and to opening more doors for minority candidates. The provision of scholarships, mentoring and internships will greatly enhance these students' prospects for successful careers," said Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons.

The Avanade STEM Scholarship Program has been running globally since 2015 and, to-date, has supported over 100 young female students in their quest for STEM careers, helping to close the gender gap in technology. Today, the program has 14 university partners around the globe in countries such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Japan, Germany, Australia and China.

About Avanade



Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences delivered through the power of people and the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help fuel transformation and growth for our clients and their customers. Avanade has 39,000 digitally connected people across 25 countries, bringing clients the best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at http://www.avanade.com.

About Prairie View A&M University



Designated an institution of "the first class" in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral degree programs through eight colleges and schools. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit http://www.pvamu.edu.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/avanade_launches_stem_scholarships_at_prairie_view_a_m_university_targeting_minority_students/prweb17900666.htm