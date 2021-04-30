India Takes Lead: 19-year-old Indian Golfer Krishiv KL Tekchandani gives away all savings to COVID Cause

MUMBAI, India, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic reached India in February, 2020. India, with a population of more than 1.34 billion - the second largest population in the world - worked on multiple strategies, contributions and innovations from people across the country to combat this situation. Moreover, the Indian government implemented a 55-days lockdown throughout the country that started on March 25th, 2020, to reduce the transmission of the virus. This outbreak linked to the economy of the nation, dramatically impeded industrial sectors and the economy on the whole.

As India still fends itself from the COVID virus during 2021, India's young generation sure seems determined to take command of the situation - one step, a time. On one hand, where young Turks bring innovative solutions to the rescue of COVID-stricken citizens, there are others, who are setting examples by putting their best altruistic foot forward.

The news of a 19-year-old Indian golfer, Krishiv KL Tekchandani, was all over the Internet when he donated all his savings to the blue collared staff of the golfing community. Krishiv is again inspiring youth this time emphasising the critical fact of a possible blood shortage in India. After a massive vaccination drive starting from 1st May 2021, inmates cannot donate blood for 3 months.

"18 to 30 is the fittest lot at this point in time and also the least vaccinated age bracket, I am donating blood before taking the shot and I hope this becomes like a SOP: Standard operating procedure," says Krishiv KL Tekchandani, seen outside Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, who had come here to donate blood. "You can't donate blood for 3 months after vaccination, do it now," says Krishiv after donating.

The number of monetary remittance and donations for the COVID-19 virus went up after a picture of Krishiv KL Tekchandani was seen doing rounds on the internet as he donated his entire savings to the cause.

