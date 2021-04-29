Intermap Powers Analytics for Climate Change and Natural Hazards

Partners with Ambiental Risk Analytics

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX:IMP) (OTCQX:ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced a new partnership with Ambiental Risk Analytics ("Ambiental"), a global specialist in analytics for climate change and natural hazards.

Intermap and Ambiental integrate high-quality digital terrain models (DTMs) with cutting edge modeling and risk analytics for underwriting natural hazard risk. Intermap's digital terrain data reinforces Ambiental's technology to provide flood forecasting systems and support better decision making for flood and climate risk management across the globe. The combination of bare-earth elevations and hydro enforcement makes Intermap's DTM the best possible dataset for flood modeling and analytics. Ambiental is part of the global network of Royal HaskoningDHV Digital, which supplies datasets to clients in sectors such as water, industry and mobility. Royal HaskoningDHV is a global leader providing consulting solutions in aviation, buildings, energy, industry, infrastructure, maritime, mining, rural and urban development and water. It has offices in 30 countries, employing 5,800 professionals worldwide.

"We are excited to have a partner that aligns with our global growth ambitions and objectives. Ambiental offers uniquely powerful hazard and climate change products, which are built on Intermap's high-quality global terrain data. Intermap's innovative and energetic approach to working with us is truly refreshing," said George Longfoot, COO of Ambiental Risk Analytics.

"Our partnership with Ambiental Risk Analytics is another way Intermap can deliver higher acuity modeling and forecasting solutions to financial institutions and insurers," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "The combination of Royal Haskoning's global markets and Intermap's global solutions is a perfect fit. We specialize in offering integrated products that empower non-expert users with high-quality data to support their decision making."

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Ambiental Risk Analytics

Ambiental Risk Analytics is a global specialist in environmental hazard intelligence, predictive analytics and risk management. Ambiental provides flood forecasting systems using flood modelling techniques that support better decision-making around flood and climate risk management by predicting the location and severity of flooding, preventing damage, and protecting people, property and assets. It is Ambiental's belief that all people, property and capital should be resilient to flooding and climate change risks.

About Royal HaskoningDHV Digital

Royal HaskoningDHV Digital is part of Royal HaskoningDHV. Royal HaskoningDHV Digital builds on the company's mission to enhance societies by combining specialised digital capabilities with deep engineering knowledge. Royal HaskoningDHV Digital offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital consultancy and software solutions to create value for clients across the globe. Royal HaskoningDHV Digital focuses on accelerating innovation and implementation of emerging technologies. Its portfolio of services will support clients in sectors such as water, industry and mobility as they optimise their operations and future performance through digital transformation.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX:IMP, OTCQX:ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

