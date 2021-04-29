Eclipse IA Partners With Relay Payments to Get Drivers Off The Dock And Back On the Road Faster

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain solutions provider, Eclipse IA , has partnered with Relay Payments to provide its supply chain distribution clients a quick, contactless carrier payment option to get carriers off the dock faster.

"Eclipse is continually looking for better ways to serve our distribution clients, and we wanted to improve efficiencies at our distribution centers. After taking a look at what our options were, we decided Relay supported our needs and the needs of our supply chain partners. With the onset of the pandemic, contactless payments has been a priority," said Tim Neal, VP of Operations of Eclipse.

"Since implementing Relay, drivers have saved 30+ minutes on the dock improving our door turn around times for our hosts and we have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars on operational inefficiencies due to fleet checks and cash," he said.

With the implementation of Relay Payments, Eclipse determined three major benefits that the digital payment platform sustained:

Contactless payments - Digital transactions eliminate the need for cash and checks and can be processed from the safety of the driver's cab.

- Digital transactions eliminate the need for cash and checks and can be processed from the safety of the driver's cab. Operational efficiency - Keeping the dock running smoothly is of the essence, and with an instant, secure payment system, there's no need for verification calls, trips to the bank, or manual paper-based reconciliation processes.

- Keeping the dock running smoothly is of the essence, and with an instant, secure payment system, there's no need for verification calls, trips to the bank, or manual paper-based reconciliation processes. Getting drivers back on the road quickly - The ultimate goal is to reduce driver dwell time to ensure supply chain clients docks remain on track. Eclipse states check validation can take up to 30 minutes, so by eliminating the reliance on fleet checks and switching to digital payment methods, they are turning doors much faster.

"Eclipse faced several challenges with a payment process reliant on cash and checks and knew there had to be a better way. Once they learned about Relay, it was a no-brainer to roll out our solution across dozens of their facilities," said Craig Swidler, Director of Partnerships at Relay.

"They have immediately seen positive efficiency gains and ROI in terms of dock safety, productivity, and payment reconciliation efforts. We're excited to work with Eclipse to modernize their operations and to help America's supply chain run smoother and quicker than ever," said Swidler.

Following the announcement of its $43 million funding , Relay Payments' instant electronic payment solution is gaining significant momentum. More carriers, brokers, and warehouses of all sizes are opting for the cashless and contactless technology solution that has become a recognized brand in the industry for streamlining the payment process end-to-end.

About Eclipse IA

Eclipse IA is an Eclipse Advantage company and was born "on the docks" as a traditional lumping service. It has since been established as the market leader in flexible supply chain workforce solutions. Since 2003, Eclipse has offered clients better productivity through a cost-per-unit (CPU) model, using innovative technology and multi-level recruiting. Eclipse has helped clients, from Fortune 500s to startups improve their performance while reducing labor costs, minimizing safety risks, and improving quality. Wherever businesses rely on supply chains to move inventory, that's where you'll find Eclipse IA associates. Please visit eclipseia.com

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is a venture-backed fintech company building an electronic payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. The company creates value for its customers and partners by providing direct, instant payments in an industry historically reliant on cash and checks to conduct business. Trusted to process more than 250,000 transactions every month, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments, ensuring America continues to run during COVID-19 and well beyond. Relay works with the largest carriers, freight brokers, and 3PLs in the United States, ensuring their products quickly get to shelves for consumer consumption. Please visit www.relaypayments.com

