eInfochips Teams with NuCurrent to Accelerate Wireless Charging Technology Adoption

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, today announced it has teamed with NuCurrent, a leading wireless power solutions provider, enabling eInfochips to customize, integrate and license NuCurrent technologies globally to customers needing to incorporate wireless power technologies into their products.

"NuCurrent's wireless charging solutions portfolio offers excellent performance and customer experience. Its Qi-Certified MP-A17 design supports 3X charging volume and 3X separation distance compared to other designs, allowing for differentiated applications in vehicles, furniture, infrastructure and more," said Aiden Mitchell, vice president and general manager of global supplier and engineering services for Arrow Electronics. "The combined capabilities of eInfoChips and NuCurrent mean industry-leading performance, wider options to customers, and speed to market through accelerated design cycles and product certifications."

Over the last 25 years, eInfochips has designed and developed 500-plus products for many Fortune 500 firms and innovative start-ups. eInfochips has expertise across the design value chain covering the full product life cycle.

eInfochips is also developing reference kits based on NuCurrent's Qi and Ki smart kitchen and appliance solutions. With these kits, automotive, consumer, industrial and medical device customers can now quickly incorporate wireless charging technologies into their products. Customers will also be able to leverage Arrow Electronics' supply chain and kitting services to shorten design to manufacturing cycle time.

"eInfochips' engineering expertise and Arrow Electronics' supply chain expertise with global presence can help NuCurrent's innovations reach more companies, while accelerating overall wireless charging technology adoption," said Tim Tumilty, executive vice president of sales and marketing for NuCurrent. "Through these combined strengths, customers can leverage our collective technology and expertise to develop superior wireless powered products faster."

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of IoT, AI/ML, security, sensors, wireless, cloud, and power.

eInfochips has been recognised as a leader in Engineering R&D services by many top analysts and industry bodies, including Gartner, Zinnov, ISG, Nasscom and others.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and high-potential product developers with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. NuCurrent's core technologies span complete wireless power sub-systems from design acceleration tools and magnetics to systems and software technologies. NuCurrent has generated over 150 patents globally. NuCurrent's broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of appliances, smartphones, wearables, hearables, consumer electronics, medical devices, robotics, IoT, sporting equipment and other emerging product categories.

NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency, and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, NuCurrent is a venture-backed company based in Chicago with offices in Hong Kong, San Diego and Bangalore. More information at www.nucurrent.com

