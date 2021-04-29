Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Teams Up with Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further expanding its impressive footprint in the Lone Star State, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical announces its partnership with Austin's new professional soccer team. As Austin FC begins its inaugural season in Major League Soccer, Abacus will serve as the organization's official plumbing, air conditioning and electrical partner.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the team at Austin FC," said Abacus Plumbing Founder & CEO Alan O'Neill. "We're looking forward to serving our new Austin customers and to cheering on many wins with the city's first major league team."

Serving generations of Texans as one of the leading home service providers in the state since 2003, Abacus Plumbing brings its A+ Better Business Bureau rating and accredited, award-winning services to Austin at its new location on Denton Drive. The company, part of the Wrench Group, expects to employ approximately 100 people by 2023.

Founded in 2018 and boasting an ownership group including actor Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC is the city's first major league sports franchise. The team begins its 34-game schedule April 17 and hosts its home opener June 19 at the Q2 Stadium in north Austin.

As part of the deal, Abacus will be a presenting partner of "Conditioning the Team", a behind-the-scenes look at getting and keeping an elite team fit and comfortable. Additionally, Abacus will be a featured sponsor during television and radio broadcasts of Austin FC games. Abacus will also have prominent in-stadium visibility via fascia LED ribbon boards, and will sponsor one of the team's fan sweepstakes.

"Austin FC is pleased to welcome Abacus as part of our organization," said Austin FC Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "We are excited to join forces with a Texas-bred company as we launch Q2 Stadium and our Club."

