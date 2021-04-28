US Poultry & Egg Export Council and US Beef Export Federation partners with Hozpitality Group for the upcoming Middle East Chef Excellence Awards at Dusit Thani Dubai on 24th May 2021

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 9 consecutive and successful award ceremonies in Middle East and Africa, the 4th "Middle East Chef Excellence Awards" will be held on 24th May 2021 at Dusit Thani Dubai. These awards are in association with the Emirates Culinary Guild Dubai and ICCA in Dubai.

"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners are purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 24th May 2021. We also have some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards. The evening will also have cook off among some young chefs and the winners will be presented with the Young Chef of the Year trophy," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"Our confirmed partners are Danube Group, US Poultry & Egg Export Council and US Beef Export Federation, ICCA Dubai, Restofair RAK, Fusia Events, Absolute Frame & ZEE TV Group," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.

"We will also be having a live cook off and awarding some young chefs at the Award night," added Chef Uwe Micheel, Culinary Adviser to Radisson Blu Diera Creek hotel & President Emirates Culinary Guild. For the 1st Round Recipes, all Chefs are invited to send one Recipe along with pictures by email to email@hozpitality.com. The 2nd Round, Semi Finals will be held between 16 chefs at ICCA.

The finalists will then battle out at the Award night for the prestigious "Young Chef of the Year Trophy, added Chef Uwe.

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for Chefs working within:

Hotels/Resorts/Apartments

Airlines (Domestic & international)

(Domestic & international) Restaurants (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Facilities Management Companies

Judging Criteria

"Judging will be a combination of end-users and trade professionals, our network members and the Judging Panel. As an Official entrant, after the enrolment dead line, you will receive your specific company's voting website link, to distribute to your selected end-users, colleagues and trade professionals, for voting accordingly. The final consolidation will be carried out which will include online votes and Panel's votes," explained Raj Bhatt.

For any more information regarding the awards please write to email@hozpitality.com

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:

Raj Bhatt

Founder & CEO

HOZPITALITY GROUP

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78

Email:- email@hozpitality.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-poultry--egg-export-council-and-us-beef-export-federation-partners-with-hozpitality-group-for-the-upcoming-middle-east-chef-excellence-awards-at-dusit-thani-dubai-on-24th-may-2021-301279313.html

SOURCE Hozpitality Group