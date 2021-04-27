Booming Calamos Investments Expands Chicago Presence with New Office at Fulton East in Fulton Market

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments, a leading global asset manager, has signed a multiyear lease for the top floors of Fulton East, an innovative new building at 215 N. Peoria Street, situated in Chicago's vibrant Fulton Market area. The announcement was made by John Koudounis, Calamos President and CEO. Calamos' new location will be an addition to the firm's headquarters campus in Naperville. This Chicago office will host up to 100 people that will include flex space for some of the Calamos leadership team, employees, and clients from all over the world, as well as function as a central meeting and event space for Calamos' growing businesses. The downtown location will deepen the firm's existing ties to the city, broaden access to potential business partners and clients, and diversify its Chicago-based footprint.

"We are very excited to extend our presence in the Chicago area by adding a new office in the flourishing Fulton Market district," said Koudounis. "Founder John Calamos and I are both native Chicagoans and we are committed to the growth and success of our city, especially as we move beyond the pandemic. We selected Fulton East in part because it was designed as one of the safest post-Covid office buildings in the country. Our new location in such a dynamic area of Chicago will be a showcase that will help position Calamos for the future."

"We look forward to deepening our ability to access and leverage the great synergies that Chicago has to offer as we roll out and debut our unique, innovative and unrivaled fund strategies, enabling us to continue to flourish across our businesses," said Calamos Investments Founder and Chairman John P. Calamos, Sr.

"Today's announcement is the third one in two short weeks of companies choosing Chicago because we offer a dynamic and desirable business environment," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "I want to thank Calamos for committing to Chicago's future growth and economic success. It's companies like them that continue to strategically make their business in our city because of its diverse workforce and talent, ease of doing business, access to global markets, and commitment to driving inclusive, equitable economic development."

"News that Calamos Investments, a leading global asset manager, is expanding into Chicago demonstrates Chicago's strength as a major hub for finance, technology and global connectivity," said Michael Fassnacht, Interim President & CEO, World Business Chicago. "This expansion will not only benefit the firm's current employees and clients but will also provide job opportunities and help strengthen our rebounding economy. I look forward to watching the firm thrive, grow and expand in the city of Chicago for many years to come."

"We are honored to welcome Calamos Investments, one of our nation's leading investment management firms, to Fulton East," said Bob Wislow, CEO of Parkside Realty, Inc. the developer of Fulton East. "Our design decisions are validated when a global financial leader like Calamos recognizes the unique benefits provided by Fulton East, where innovative technology and biophilic design in an outstanding Chicago location creates a Class A office environment that prioritizes health, wellness, comfort and productivity for our tenants' employees."

Founded in 1977, Calamos is an active manager that specializes in risk-managed strategies and pioneered investing in convertible securities and liquid alternatives. During the tenure of John Koudounis as CEO, AUM has roughly doubled to over $37billion. For the one-year period as of March 31, 2021, five Calamos funds are ranked in the top 1% of their Morningstar category while 10 are in the top 10%.

Calamos Investments, which began its legacy on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, has a longstanding commitment to the city and is dedicated to deepening its ties with this new location. The firm is a lead sponsor of the Chicago Bulls, and the first company to have its logo on the stadium floor. As Founder of the Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition, John Koudounis united Chicago business leaders in a humanitarian campaign for COVID-19 relief and recovery benefiting ten Chicago-based charities. The organization raised more than $1.5 million via its "Sweet Home Chicago" telethon, which included an appearance by Mayor Lightfoot.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, and equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

About Fulton East

Fulton East, a 12-story, 90,000-square-foot office and retail building located at 215 N. Peoria St. in Chicago's Fulton Market District, is the nation's first next-generation office building designed to specifically address employee health, safety and wellness in today's post-COVID-19 environment. Fulton East features new, leading-edge products, such as Canada-based MAD Elevator Inc.'s new Toe-To-Go (T2G) hands-free elevator system and airPHX ("air fix") non-thermal, plasma technology throughout the entire building to help reduce cross-contamination risks and provide employees with cleaner air and work surfaces. Visit www.fulton-east.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booming-calamos-investments-expands-chicago-presence-with-new-office-at-fulton-east-in-fulton-market-301278231.html

SOURCE Calamos Investments