Chili Piper's Most Advanced Routing & Scheduling Software Is Now Available to HubSpot CRM Users

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chili Piper, the most advanced routing & scheduling software for B2B revenue teams, announced it's new integration with HubSpot CRM today. This allows HubSpot's 100,000+ customers to qualify, route and book all meeting requests submitted on their website in real time. Chili Piper automatically syncs meeting details with Hubspot's CRM in order to eliminate manual data entry and provide full reports on meetings held and inbound conversion rates.

"We're ecstatic to announce our integration with HubSpot CRM. What makes Chili Piper powerful is our 2-way CRM sync. Before, we only had this setup with Salesforce. Now HubSpot's large customer base can access features that have helped companies such as Twilio, Forrester, Spotify, and Gong turn more leads into meetings." - Alina Vandenberghe, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder, Chili Piper

Chili Piper recently raised $33M in Series B funding and are on pace to triple revenue in 2021. This key integration with HubSpot will increase Chili Piper's target market by 67% and is an important milestone to allow the company to hit — and exceed their quarterly goals.

"Chili Piper is one of the world's best sales scheduling and routing platforms, helping revenue teams at top B2B brands increase their conversion rates, customer satisfaction, and productivity. We're thrilled with their integration to the HubSpot CRM platform, enabling our mutual customers to grow better with our solutions combined together." - Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot

Chili Piper's two-way HubSpot CRM integration gives you ultimate flexibility and control to build custom CRM workflows for specific teams and meeting types:

Create new contacts and update existing ones

Create new engagements related to contacts, companies, deals and tickets

Track and update meetings held, rescheduled, and cancelled

Pull CRM data into dynamic meeting templates and reminders

"We've been waiting to implement Chili Piper for months, but couldn't since we use Hubspot as our CRM. We are so excited that this integration is finally live! We can't wait to use Chili Piper to increase our inbound conversion rates and automate the entire meeting process." - Elliott Braund, Revenue Operations Manager, Brandbassador

About Chili Piper

Chili Piper is the most advanced routing & scheduling software for B2B revenue teams. Its products help demand generation teams convert more leads into attended meetings, sales teams book more demos faster, and customer success teams delight their customers. Companies like Twilio, Forrester, Spotify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates, eliminate manual lead routing, and streamline critical processes around meetings.

Founded in 2016, Chili Piper is a fully distributed company leveraging global talent with employees in 84 cities across 22 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chili-pipers-most-advanced-routing--scheduling-software-is-now-available-to-hubspot-crm-users-301278184.html

SOURCE Chili Piper