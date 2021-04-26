Danlaw's DataLogger Device Chosen by ALD Automotive for its ProFleet Solution

NOVI, Mich., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw, Inc.: ALD Automotive has signed a preferred partnership agreement with Danlaw, a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics, to benefit from its industry leading DataLogger line of OBD-II devices and Bitbrew cloud platform in support of ALD ProFleet.

ALD ProFleet, a newly enhanced connected car solution, leveraging Vinli's cloud-connected car and data intelligence platform for smart car data integration and processing, provides fleet managers and drivers access to their real-time connected car data. ALD ProFleet helps facilitate overall fleet management efficiency, optimize fleet utilization, generate savings, improve driver experience and contribute to strategic decision making.

Through onboard Danlaw OBD-II DataLogger devices that are fitted into each vehicle, ALD ProFleet collects and transmits a broad range of real-time encrypted vehicle data which is stored on a secure, cloud platform. The data is processed, enriched and used to deliver a wide range of connected technology fleet services through a customizable portal for fleet managers and via a dedicated mobile app for drivers.

Connected fleet data allows fleet managers to monitor overall fleet activity to help prevent prolonged vehicle downtime, apply geofencing policies, track CO2 emissions, geo-localize stolen vehicles for recovery, identify fuel optimization opportunities, implement driver safety initiatives, and monitor overall fleet productivity.

"In today's world it is no longer about just taking data from a car and reporting it to clients but using this data and connected capabilities to generate new offers for our clients," confirms John Saffrett, Deputy CEO at ALD Automotive. "We continue to focus on growing our digital expertise and accelerating our development through targeted partnerships with world class technology companies and startups in our innovation ecosystem. In an increasingly connected world, this ecosystem of partners will strengthen and accelerate our ability to build and provide the mobility solutions of the future."

In support of these initiatives, Tim Morris, COO of Danlaw said, "We are honored to be working closely with ALD Automotive. Their thorough and rigorous testing of 15 different solutions over a 2 year period demonstrates ALD's commitment to customer safety and best-in-class services. Danlaw is also uniquely positioned to assist ALD's broader long-term vision through relationships with automotive OEMs, Tier 1s, tire manufacturers, insurance companies, and roadside assistance organizations."

About Danlaw

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics. We focus our efforts on research and development to create intelligent solutions for an increasingly connected world. Our team is dedicated to revolutionizing mobility by driving innovation and bringing people together.

The 300+ Danlaw engineering professionals have been providing automotive embedded electronics solutions to OEMs and their tier-1 supply base for over 37 years. Danlaw has facilities in the USA, United Kingdom, India, and China. Danlaw specializes in bespoke automotive electronics, embedded systems, vehicle network communications, infotainment testing, telematics, V2X, and aviation electronics development and testing. Customers include automotive OEMs, electronics suppliers, fleets, vehicle leasers, governments, and automotive insurance companies worldwide.

ALD Automotive

ALD Automotive is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full-service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD Automotive places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,700 employees around the globe, ALD Automotive manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-December 2020).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (TICKER:ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danlaws-datalogger-device-chosen-by-ald-automotive-for-its-profleet-solution-301277078.html

SOURCE Danlaw