Brillient Receives NIH National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Multi-Award IDIQ

RESTON, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced today that the NIH's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) have awarded it a full and open multi-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with up to a 10-year period of performance and ceiling of $75M across awardees to support expansion of the NIDDK Central Repository Program.

The mission of NIDDK is to conduct and support medical research and research training and to disseminate science-based information on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases; digestive diseases, nutritional disorders, and obesity; and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases, to improve people's health and quality of life.

These services are to support NIDDK/NIH activities with changes and developments in the data science and data sharing fields; facilitate opportunities with communities of practice; and assist the Government in the development of new or existing innovations and technology improvements in the biomedical data science ecosystem.

"We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with the National Institutes of Health by being selected for this crucial work with the NIDDK to maximize the value of digital and analog bio assets in support of advancing research in diabetes, kidney disease, and other chronic conditions. Better leveraging those assets by researchers translates directly to more insightful research projects, improved outcomes, and better treatments - ultimately improving the lives of tens of millions of Americans," stated Richard Jacik, Brillient Chief Digital Officer.

"We are thrilled NIDDK has selected Brillient for this IDIQ. It allows us the potential to extend our highly innovative digital transformation offerings to support NIDDK in accomplishing their critical mission," added R.J. Kolton, Brillient Chief Growth Officer

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Solutions Engineering company focused on Digital Transformation that helps clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives. We help clients transform from a legacy environment to a digital ecosystem - enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business, thereby delivering better customer satisfaction.

The content of this news release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views or imply endorsement of the National Institutes of Health.

