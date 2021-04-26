French Clothing Manufacturer Lemahieu Chooses Infor to Support Growth and Reinforce its Responsible French Brand

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Lemahieu, a French clothing and underwear designer and manufacturer with a strong social, environmental and local identity, has chosen Infor's multi-tenant cloud ERP solution dedicated to the fashion and textile industries: Infor CloudSuite Fashion.

Founded in 1947 and based in the Hauts de France region, Lemahieu was established as a family business with a strong local identity. Proud of its know-how and its responsible brand image, the company has embraced each of the successive revolutions linked to technological innovations, particularly in IT.

Since 2019 and the takeover of the company by Martin Breuvart and Loïc Baert, Lemahieu has experienced significant growth, going from 90 to 130 employees in less than 36 months. The company is now engaged in a project to restructure its production processes based on the Infor CloudSuite Fashion solution. This restructuring is in order to better respond to the dynamics of the market and to the requirements of quality and social and environmental responsibility that Lemahieu has imposed on itself and to which the brand's customers fully adhere.

"We are strongly attached to the values we display and which, obviously, generate a positive dynamic in the textile industry that we want to be local, original, respectful and of high quality," says Loïc Baert, Lemahieu's co-director. "The goal for us with the Infor ERP implementation project is continuing to strengthen our image as a manufacturer by adopting increasingly controlled production processes."

Behind the image lies a complex industrial dynamic for Lemahieu, which controls the entire production chain, from product design to manufacturing, quality control and shipping. "All of the data and information generated by our various businesses at each stage of the manufacturing process must be immediately usable in order to accelerate our processes thanks to a global and real-time vision," Baert says. "We aim not to increase production in terms of scale, but to diversify it in order to meet the specific expectations of customers seeking to stand out with original and personalized products."

Lemahieu assessed more than 20 software solutions before choosing Infor CloudSuite Fashion. Without an in-house CIO, the company worked closely with a consultant and its production manager, Alexandre Payoux, who was already familiar with Infor M3 (the ERP backbone of Infor CloudSuite Fashion). The company undertook the integration of CloudSuite Fashion in close collaboration with Infor's partner, Authentic Group, whose implementation methodology and proximity-based support approach convinced and reassured Lemahieu regarding the progress and success of the project.

"The project was ambitious for a small business used to processes inherited from aging solutions but strongly anchored in the company's practices and culture," says Fabrice Caumette, Authentic Group's operations manager. "That said, the numerous references in the fashion and textile sector displayed by Infor — including Zadig&Voltaire, Orchestra, Chausport and Dresco — reassured Lemahieu of the product's ability to embrace their requirements and to integrate its businesses within an agile, modern and scalable tool. The young employees, digital natives recently integrated into the company, will quickly be able to master the solution and use the consolidated data to generate long-term growth."

For Infor, the project is also ambitious in that it must demonstrate the ability of an enterprise solution to meet the demanding requirements of a company whose relatively modest size conceals an organization of business processes as numerous as they are complex.

"Lemahieu is not just another player in one of the world's most dynamic fashion sectors," says Philippe Maillet, Infor SMB & channel sales director for France. "The quality of its products, resulting from a dynamic organization — from design to production to shipping — and its desire to respond quickly to specific orders from customers who are very attached to strong socio-environmental values are all elements that must be integrated into the IT project. Infor CloudSuite Fashion is the ideal solution to meet these challenges, not only because of its functionalities dedicated to the textile industry, but also because of its cloud deployment mode. The latter allows great flexibility and system security management, providing Lemahieu exclusive access and control over its data, which is hosted by our partner AWS."

About Lemahieu

Lemahieu is one of the last "hosiery manufacturers" in France and the last in its region. The company has become a true specialist in "creation, manufacturing, knitting" through its underwear, tee-shirts, sweatshirts, comfortable clothing labeled "Good for Man and the Environment." Thanks to its fully integrated production tool, Lemahieu continues its evolution and develops, in collaboration with its privileged customers, ever more technical products in a sustainable and ethical manner. Located in the Hauts de France, Lemahieu has been contributing to local life and employment for over 70 years.

For more information: www.lemahieu.com

About Authentic Group

Founded in 2004, Authentic Group is a recognized expert in the Infor M3 and Infor CloudSuite ERP integration. Authentic Group's mission is to accompany its customers on their digital transformation in France and abroad. Authentic Group intervenes in the implementation of specific business processes that improve productivity and user experience around several offers:

Infor M3 & Infor CloudSuite: implementation, deployment, migration, support

Methodology: agility and reactivity for shorter and less expensive projects

Vertical solutions: purchase to pay, business intelligence

In accordance with its values, Authentic Group always places the well-being of the user at the heart of its project approach. Authentic Group is an Infor strategic partner in France, Canada and the United States. To learn more, please visit www.authentic-grp.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

