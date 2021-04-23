Klarna partners with Milkywire for their sustainability initiative Give One

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Klarna is partnering with Milkywire to commit 1% of all funding rounds to planet health initiatives.

With Milkywire as their main impact partner, Klarna will initiate the partnership through a $10 million USD donation dedicated to projects working to solve the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Klarna, the fintech frontrunner, has chosen Milkywire, a new digital platform for enabling impact through grassroots NGOs, as their strategic partner for their Give One initiative. As part of the program, Klarna will allocate 1% of its latest $1 billion USD funding round -- a total of $10 million USD -- to initiatives supporting conservation, mitigation and restoration efforts for climate and biodiversity.

"Milkywire is our strategic partner for Give One and the ideal partner for Klarna as we aim to simplify the act of doing good for the climate and biodiversity," said David Sandström, CMO at Klarna. "While Klarna has focused on simplifying the world of payments across the world, Milkywire is disrupting the giving space by bringing tech to support civil society projects around the world."

The donations from Klarna will focus on backing initiatives tackling the most pressing challenges around climate change and loss of biodiversity. A curated committee of experts will facilitate the process of selecting impactful solutions globally to be funded through the pledge. The framework will be made available to the public, in the hope of inspiring other growth and pre-IPO companies to follow suit and support planet health initiatives.

To allow consumers to participate in the action, Klarna will offer them the opportunity to donate to the same projects and more through a donation integration in Klarna's products, powered by Milkywire.While Milkywire has worked closely with Klarna to develop their new sustainability initiatives, helping them execute on their strategy, content and platform, Milkywire will also source, screen, monitor and report on Klarna-specific partner NGOs and create content at scale. Meaning, with the help of Milkywire, Klarna will be able to connect consumers directly to critical environmental projects and initiatives that can have a real impact.



"Klarna is really transforming and disrupting corporate giving by not only implementing a long-term commitment but also by enabling others to do the same. We hope that many more companies follow their lead and support our planet by funding those who are on the frontlines making impactful change on a daily basis." said Nina Siemiatkowski, Founder and CEO of Milkywire.



As Milkywire and Klarna continue their partnership towards planet health initiatives, please visit the project landing page or the Milkywire website for more information, including key updates and milestones.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offerings to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $31 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About Milkywire

Founded in Sweden 2018, Milkywire is a new tech platform for impact. By developing digital tools and modern infrastructure for the charity sector Milkywire connects donors globally to carefully audited civil society organizations working to solve the most pressing planetary problems facing humanity. Through the Milkywire app, website, API tools, employee giving program and more users can discover, connect, and donate to projects around the world fighting the climate crisis, biodiversity crisis, and pollution crisis. Milkywire provides a unique and engaging experience by allowing users to support local grassroots projects directly, connect with the experts working in the field, and see proof of the impact by following their progress through weekly video updates on the Milkywire app.

