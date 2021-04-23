ACL Airshop and Alinda Partner for Growth

GREENVILLE, S.C. and GREENWICH, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a global leader in air cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) logistics solutions to over 200 airlines, air cargo carriers, and other transportation clients, announced the closing of the acquisition of ACL Airshop by Alinda Capital Partners, an infrastructure fund manager.

The transaction successfully concluded in April 2021. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alinda is a global independent investment firm focused on mid-market infrastructure assets that provide essential services. Alinda has holdings in infrastructure businesses in all 50 US states, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Alinda-owned businesses serve over 100 million customers annually.

"Alinda is among the world's most successful investors in infrastructure, including transportation and logistics," said Steve Townes, president and chief executive officer of ACL Airshop. "Alinda also has a successful track record of investment in pooled and leased equipment, and is experienced in backing growth-oriented companies. They are committed to ACL Airshop's strategy of growing with its customers and share our vision for continued expansion in the coming years."

"ACL Airshop is a uniquely positioned business and is led by an exceptional management team," said Alinda Chairman Chris Beale. "We look forward to supporting their growth strategies."

Townes noted that ACL Airshop's current management and operations team will continue to lead the organization under its new ownership. He added that the acquisition will benefit ACL Airshop's employees, suppliers, partners, and customers through access to Alinda's resources and their proven strategies of helping essential infrastructure businesses grow profitably in their market. According to Townes, this experience will be of value to ACL Airshop as it continues to expand its ULD fleet and network of airport locations globally, while also deploying innovative new technologies.

About ACL Airshop - ACL Airshop owns, maintains and leases more than 50,000 Unit Load Devices (ULDs), including air freight pallets and containers, issued from 55 airport hub locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. ACL Airshop's strong growth in recent years builds on the company's 38-year heritage as an air cargo equipment and logistics specialist. Its worldwide services network has expanded from 23 airport hub locations in 2016 to 55 at latest count. Today, the company maintains the largest independent inventory of lease-ready ULD assets in the industry for short-term solutions, and also has an array of longer-term ULD Management contracts. The company is deploying innovative logistics technologies such as "FindMyULD" which yield better fleet efficiencies and operational cost savings for customers. ACL Airshop was first-in-market among its competitive class to offer Bluetooth tracking & tracing of air cargo pallets and containers. For more information, please visit www.ACLairshop.com.

About Alinda Capital Partners – Alinda Capital Partners is a global investment firm that makes long-term investments in infrastructure assets that provide essential services. Alinda's investment partners are predominantly pension funds serving public sector and private sector workers and seeking steady investments over the long term to match their pension liabilities. They include some of the largest institutional investors in the world. Alinda has offices in Greenwich (Connecticut), Miami and London. See www.alinda.com.

