Perfect Games Announces Strategic Partnership with Pocket Path and its Innovative Arm Action Trainer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game CEO, Brad Clement, today announced a strategic partnership with Pocket Path, makers of the innovative Pocket Path Arm Action Training Kit. Through this partnership, Pocket Path will receive signage and display space at Perfect Game events throughout the nation.

Revolutionary Wearable Throwing Trainer Helps Young Players Develop Correct Throwing and Arm Mechanics

Additionally, Pocket Path will receive ad placements on Perfect Game's digital platforms, driving sales and education of Pocket Path products. The Pocket Path Arm Action Training Kit, designed by former Major League pitcher, Dave Coggin (Philadelphia Phillies, 2000-02), helps baseball players make consistently strong, accurate throws and improve pitching success, by using repetition to develop proper arm action and throwing mechanics.

"We're happy to join with Pocket Path to provide Perfect Game participants with another proven resource to help them improve their performance through the use of an effective and safe training device," stated Clement. "Perfect Game is committed to helping young players improve their success on the field and to providing them access to the best training methods on the market; Pocket Path does both."

"Partnering with Perfect Game is really ideal for us," said Coggin, co-founder of Pocket Path. "We have incredible success in improving the throwing skills of position players and pitchers of all ages, including Major Leaguers. An efficient arm path is the key to making hard, accurate throws and, most importantly, lowering the risk of injury. The Pocket Path training kit, along with my video instruction, will have Perfect Game athletes throwing better than ever from the very first time they use it!"

For more information on the Pocket Path Arm Action Trainer, please click here.

Media Contact: Daron Sutton, dsutton@perfectgame.org; 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About Pocketpath:

Pocketpath is a Washington State LLC co-founded by Dave Coggin and Jeremy Umland in 2019. Its patented and trademarked Arm Action Training Kits are a first of its kind throwing trainer allowing players to developing critical arm path muscle memory through repetitive throwing, following Dave Coggin's "Pocket Whip & Stick" throwing methodology. TCU's Pitching Coach and former major league pitcher Kirk Saarloos describes the Pocket Path kit as " being for throwing what the batting tee is for hitting." Pocketpath kits were developed to dramatically improve throwing for both baseball and softball, all ages, and for all positions on the field.

850 Twixt Town Rd. NE | Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org | facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfect-games-announces-strategic-partnership-with-pocket-path-and-its-innovative-arm-action-trainer-301275284.html

SOURCE Perfect Game USA