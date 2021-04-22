D&W Fine Pack Partners with Eastman to Innovate and Introduce New Earth Smart™ Commercially Compostable Drinking Straws

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Earth Day 2021, D&W Fine Pack® introduces Earth Smart™ compostable drinking straws. Earth Smart™ straws are the first to be made with Aventa™ Renew by Eastman, a newly developed material that is certified commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

The first plastic straws certified commercially compostable and biodegradable, to help divert plastics from landfills.

In addition to end-of-life benefits, Eastman Aventa™ Renew has 99+% sustainable content, composed of 57% bio-content including sustainably sourced* cellulosic (wood-pulp) material plus 43% certified** recycled content from hard-to-recycle plastic waste diverted from landfills, giving Earth Smart™ products a uniquely responsible beginning-of-life.

"Earth Smart™ straws look and perform like conventional plastic straws," notes Fran Rizzo, Director of Marketing at D&W Fine Pack, "and they are the first straws that have commercially compostable and biodegradable certifications, while helping divert plastics out of landfills – all at the same time. An environmentally friendly choice with great performance."

"Unlike conventional plastics, Aventa™ Renew materials are made with ingredients that biodegrade in compost, soil, water, and marine environments and are naturally consumed by microorganisms, leaving no remaining microplastics" said David Nelson, Director of Eastman's Biodegradable Platform, adding "We are excited to work with D&W Fine Pack to deliver truly sustainable solutions for the foodservice market without compromising the consumer experience".

Earth Smart™ clear straws are available in 7.75" and 10.25" long jumbo (.209" diameter) sizes, for sodas, juices, milk, iced tea and similar cold drinks, and 8.5" and 10.25" long jumbo (.275" diameter) sizes for thick drinks such as freezes and smoothies.

D&W Fine Pack LLC, headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois is a leader in food packaging and foodservice disposables, providing a broad range of single-use containers, tableware, cutlery, straws and meal kits. As a committed leader in sustainable developments, D&W promotes eco-friendly packaging using renewable resources.

Earth Smart is a trademark of D&W Fine Pack LLC. Aventa™ is a trademark of Eastman.

*certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). This certification ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

**calculated using ISCC Plus (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) mass-balance.

