Samsonite Magnum Eco - Expect a Cleaner Planet

OUDENAARDE, Belgium, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite celebrates Earth Day with the launch of the new Magnum Eco range. It takes Samsonite a step further on its responsible journey to become the world's most sustainable lifestyle bag and travel luggage company.

Crafted with recycled plastic waste, such as yoghurt cups and plastic bottles, the Magnum Eco collection represents a major innovation breakthrough in the luggage industry.

It's to be expected from Samsonite

Launched globally, Magnum Eco is an affirmation of everything that is expected from Samsonite, and as the name suggests – it's packed with eco-friendly features.

Expect sustainability. Made in Europe, the Magnum Eco is made with recycled plastic waste. This new suitcase collection is the fruit of several years of research and development and close collaboration with Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), the recycling joint venture of SUEZ and LyondellBasell.

Christine Riley Miller, Samsonite's Global Director of Sustainability sees this industry-first innovation as part of a bigger picture: "We are continuously looking for new ways to reduce our environmental footprint across our operations. This includes innovating how our products are made so we play our part in repurposing plastic waste."

Expect a cleaner planet. Magnum Eco is Samsonite's first global launch of a suitcase made with post-consumer recycled plastic giving waste a second life and reducing the use of virgin materials. Thanks to its Recyclex® material technology, the shells are composed of recycled polypropylene (PP)* and the inside fabric is made from recycled PET bottles**. For example, the large size uses recycled plastic waste equivalent to 483 yoghurt cups and 14 plastic bottles.

"Throughout Samsonite's 110-year history, our values of respecting people, the planet and our impact on the world have endured," said Samsonite International CEO Kyle Gendreau. "While we've been focused on sustainability for several years, Magnum Eco is further proof of our commitment to accelerating sustainable business practices globally."

Expect durability & quality. Known for its uncompromising focus on high-quality products, Samsonite can be relied on to provide travellers with a durable, lasting product, as part of its commitment to keeping its products on the road and out of landfill as long as possible.

Expect lightness & strength. The Magnum Eco is not only made from environmentally responsible materials, but is also lightweight and impact resistant for the best travel experience. It's been through all the rigorous strength tests that Samsonite is well known for. Amongst the lightest in its category, this new luggage is both light in the hand and light on the mind.

Expect security. The 3-Point Lock System ensures belongings are kept safe and secure, giving peace of mind throughout the journey.

Expect stylish design. The Magnum Eco comes in 4 convenient sizes and 5 colours inspired by nature. With a size that suits every travel need, colours that delight, expect to travel the world again having done something good.

Magnum Eco Collection Price in € Cabin size – Spinner 55 cm 169 Euros Medium size – Spinner 69 cm 189 Euros Large size - Spinner 75 cm 199 Euros XL size – Spinner 81 cm 209 Euros

Expect a responsible journey. Samsonite's 'Our Responsible Journey' strategy focuses on designing products that last, committing to a reduction in the company's impact on the planet, and engaging with people, partners and communities. Expect future innovations to be driven by this commitment to sustainability.

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research and its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts and offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers to journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products. www.samsonite.com

Samsonite is a registered trademark of Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l. ©2020 Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l. All Rights Reserved.

MAGNUM ECO – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Key Benefits

Sustainability

Made in Europe with Recyclex® Material Technology

Shells made using recycled polypropylene from post-consumer waste



Interior textile engineered from recycled PET plastic bottles

3-point locking system with integrated TSA* lock: Secure and easy to use

Extraordinarily light in its class: only 4.1kg for Spinner 75

Designed, Engineered and Made in Europe

Focus on precision and quality



Built to last – 5-year warranty

High packing capacity

Practical interior with two height adjustable divider pads and pocket

Features Exterior

Secure and easy-to-use 3-point locking system with integrated TSA* function

Silent smooth-rolling double wheels

Double tube pull handle

Top and side carry handles

Bottom grip on check-in sizes for easy grabbing

Integrated ID tag

Perfect integration of black components for modern, sophisticated look

PVC free

Features Interior

Top: Height adjustable divider pad

Bottom: Height adjustable divider pad with U-shaped pocket

Bayonet system on both sides: removable and height adjustable on large sizes

Texture on the inside of the shells highlighting Made in Europe and Samsonite

Colour List: Forest Green, Ice Blue, Maple Orange, Midnight Blue, Graphite

Magnum Eco Luggage Sizes Cabin 55 cm Medium 69 cm Large 75 cm XL 81 cm Shells made with PP Plastic waste equivalent to yoghurt cups, each weighing 7.7 gr 200 371 434 483 Lining made with recycled PET bottles (0.5 L) 7 10 12 14

