PointsBet Becomes Exclusive, Official Sports Betting Partner of Korn Ferry Tour's TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

BERTHOUD, Colo., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today a multiyear, exclusive partnership with the Korn Ferry Tour's TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, designating PointsBet the "Official Sports Betting Partner" of the tournament. The third annual event will take place July 5-11, 2021 at TPC Colorado and will feature the PGA TOUR's next stars who currently compete on the Korn Ferry Tour.

In becoming the "Official Sports Betting Partner" of the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, PointsBet gains sponsorship exclusivity throughout the multiyear relationship, spanning retail and online sports betting, daily fantasy, and online casino gaming options. PointsBet will also garner brand visibility across various on-course, in-person, and digital assets, and will additionally introduce a "Stay Sharp Golf Challenge," providing interactive activities from Tuesday to Sunday of tournament week, as well as an onsite "PointsBet Lounge," offering food and beverage, seating and tables, power outlets, and high-speed Wi-Fi for anyone on the tournament grounds.

"PointsBet is the only major sports betting operator headquartered in Colorado, and as a result, we take a great amount of pride in being able to invest and actively participate in the local community," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We are thrilled to join forces with the TPC Colorado Championship team – they make a positive impact in our home state year after year, and they also recognize the synergies between golf and sports betting just like our forward-thinking partners at the PGA TOUR and NBC Sports. We look forward to innovating and contributing alongside TPC Colorado and the Korn Ferry Tour for years to come."

Notably, the proceeds from the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes will continue to benefit local charities; the event has generated more than $50,000 for local organizations as a result of the 2019 and 2020 events.

"We are excited to partner with PointsBet," said Drew Blass, Tournament Director of the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. "As a renowned global brand with its U.S. headquarters in Colorado, PointsBet has an exciting vision for growing fan engagement and providing innovative sports betting products. This partnership will allow us to make an even larger impact in our local community, which is always the key priority for our tournament."

TPC Colorado's championship golf course is designed by Arthur Schaupeter Golf Course Architects and is host of the Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. The par-72 layout offers a variance of hole lengths, elevated ridges with panoramic views of Longs Peak and the entire Front Range and holes along the shorelines of the large reservoirs. Stacked-sod pot bunkers and fescue-lined fairways gives golfers a sense of the Scottish heritage of the sport. The course features a 773-yard Par 5 which is the Longest Par 5 in North America and on record for PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS, or Korn Ferry Tour.

In August 2020, PointsBet announced a multiyear content and marketing relationship, designating the company an "Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR." As PointsBet owns and operates its technology from end to end, they possess full control over their premium sports betting product and thus can introduce golf bet types that cannot be found elsewhere, offer a deeper slate of options both pre-tournament and in-play, and enhance the viewing experience via a faster and more seamless app just as golf betting continues to rise in popularity. PointsBet also became the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports in August 2020, and continues to utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand as illustrated via the sport of golf. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multiplatform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

ABOUT POINTSBET

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

ABOUT TPC COLORADO CHAMPIONSHIP AT HERON LAKES

The TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes first joined the Korn Ferry Tour in September 2018. In the first two years, the event generated more than $50,000 for local charities and produced two incredible champions; Nelson LeDesma (2019) and Will Zalatoris (2020). Scheduled for July 5-11, 2021 the tournament will once again host a field of 156 golfers as they compete for a share of the $600,000 purse and a spot on the PGA TOUR. Hosted at TPC Colorado, an Arthur Schaupeter Golf Course Architects designed course, the newly opened 65,000 square foot clubhouse pairs well with the picturesque mountain views of the Front Range. For information about available opportunities including corporate partnerships, volunteers, and ticket sales, please visit the official tournament website at https://tpccoloradochampionship.com/. Information can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or by calling 833-446-7600.

ABOUT KORN FERRY TOUR

Founded (1990), owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour identifies and develops golf's next stars, preparing them to compete and win on the game's biggest stage. The Korn Ferry Tour, which has served as a path to the PGA TOUR since its inception, began providing 50 PGA TOUR cards annually in 2013. Each season, the top 25 players secure PGA TOUR cards via the Korn Ferry Tour's regular season and an additional 25 players secure promotion through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. With more than 550 PGA TOUR titles and 24 major championships, Korn Ferry Tour alumni make up over 75 percent of the PGA TOUR's current membership. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.COM or follow the Korn Ferry Tour on social media.

