 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chris Neville issues a statement on IGT and his inability to protect shareholders interests

PRNewswire  
April 20, 2021 6:26pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Shareholder Update:

On Monday, April 19th, without approval or consent from Mr. Neville, Mr. Troy Grant, Mr. Binyon Posen and Mr. Brendan Purdy formed a special "executive committee" ("the Committee") inside of the board of directors, which would provide the three members of the board with additional powers.    Mr. Neville has not resigned or provided any notification to the Company indicating his resignation.  

This committee have claimed that Chris Neville has resigned from the company thus removing him as of Monday April 19th, 2021 as CEO.   By way of background, on April 2nd, Mr. Troy Grant sent Mr. Neville a letter stating to either resign from the company or that Mr. Neville would be fired.    Again, Mr. Neville has not offered his resignation; therefore the Committee has taken it upon themselves to govern the Company. 

During this arduous time, Mr. Neville has uncovered several questionable corporate transactions.  Mr. Neville has repeatedly asked the members of the Committee, and in particular, Mr. Grant for additional information.  During the month of December 2020, Mr. Neville encountered some personal family issues, which allowed Mr. Grant to govern the Company in Mr. Neville's absence.  During this time, Mr. Grant authorised several transactions, which are highly questionable without the approval of the entire Board of IGT.  These transactions appear to have personally benefitted Mr. Grant and his related parties and associates, with no regard for corporate governance or proper disclosures.   

I will continue to work with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the British Columbia Securities Commission and my own personal counsel to resolve this matter.  This does not preclude me from seeking civil action against the Committee and their associates.  We continue to work on behalf of all our shareholders.   

Chris Neville, MBA 
Former CEO of IGT

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-neville-issues-a-statement-on-igt-and-his-inability-to-protect-shareholders-interests-301273223.html

SOURCE Chris A Neville

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com