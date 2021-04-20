Medline Awarded Exclusive Supplier Contract for 20-Plus Indiana Senior Health Care Facilities

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has been named the exclusive supply chain vendor for Indiana-based Golden LivingCenters. The healthcare company is now the primary supplier of medical supplies and solutions across Golden LivingCenter's 23 senior health care facilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Golden Living will convert a number of strategic categories in its product portfolio to Medline brand to help ensure all products are clinically equivalent. Furthermore, Medline will help drive clinical standardization across Golden Living's communities for improved patient outcomes.

"We are honored to work side by side with Golden LivingCenters as their organization expands their footprint to implement clinical and operational strategies that help their organization run better and drive patient outcomes," said Chris Nave, corporate accounts director, Medline Post-Acute Care Sales.

As a manufacturer, distributor and strategic partner, the company is well positioned to deliver supplies to Golden Living's facilities when and where they need them through Medline's robust national distribution center footprint.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/about-us.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

