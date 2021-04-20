Tackling unstructured data is the only way to deliver digital transformation says OmniIndex

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the volume of data continues to grow, and businesses' desire to make that data work for them, the only way to enhance business outcomes and drive innovation, is to recognize the need to improve how they manage unstructured data, this is according to Simon Bain, CEO, OmniIndex.

"Organizations need to focus head-on into the challenge of unstructured data, now more important than ever with the growth of the multi-cloud environment and the ongoing issue of data silos. IT departments must find a solution to this issue and make the information that is very often hidden in unstructured formats available to business leaders.

"Far too often data is dispersed throughout an enterprise with no one single view and while many talk about the concept of data consolidation, the reality is very different with multiple silos and in widely different formats. Data driven growth is therefore being held back."

Bain contends that poor data management, the lack of integration between structured and unstructured data and a fundamental lack of collaboration between data teams will hinder businesses looking to grow.

"This leads ultimately to a low return for data analytics and even business intelligence because you are simply not seeing the complete picture. Managing data is highly complex and is a huge challenge when it is hidden from view. But getting this right is a massive step in business transformation," added Bain.

OmniIndex is a new simple-to-implement SaaS solution that enables access to unstructured data and is the first that addresses all areas of unstructured data analytics: AI Contextual Awareness, AI Sentiment Analysis, Automatic Content Analysis and PII Alerting. It is a simple to implement SaaS solution with a powerful AI engine.

As a result, the enterprise can view detailed analytics on the hidden data that sprawls across applications and siloes that invariably houses the day-to-day momentum of that business. That means addressing the 'Other 80%' of data hidden and inaccessible.

"For agile organizations this means access to valuable data previously unavailable. For example, data on customer sentiment that enables organizations to spot issues and trends, increase customer retention, and innovate faster.

"There is no doubt that the pandemic has acted as an agent of change as organizations look to adapt and innovate. Now is the time to put in place a solution that delivers a single view of data, a management solution that empowers an organization to make quicker, more informed decisions based on the facts!" concluded Bain.

About OmniIndex

OmniIndex houses over 18 years of experience in software engineering and has 13 US and international patents with a further five pending. OmniIndex is a leading file analysis provider bringing analytics to unstructured data, not just the 20% held in the database. The company is located in both the USA and UK and sells its patented cloud-based solution globally via Cloud Partner Marketplaces such as Google and Oracle.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tackling-unstructured-data-is-the-only-way-to-deliver-digital-transformation-says-omniindex-301272450.html

SOURCE OmniIndex