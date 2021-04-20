U.S. Customs and Border Protection Selects Leidos for Multi-Energy Portal Inspection Contract

RESTON, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a prime contract by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) systems for non-intrusive inspection (NII) of commercial vehicles at land and sea ports of entry. The multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a total value of $480 million. It includes a base period of five years and options up to ten years, if exercised. The MEP systems will be integrated in Vista, California, and deployed to existing vehicle inspection sites across the United States.

"We are excited to provide the latest technological advancements to support CBP's essential mission," said Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos. "This effort requires screening technology that is fast, frictionless and fully integrated. We are proud to provide this critical non-intrusive inspection technology and assist CBP as they increase screening on over 22 million containers a year."

CBP's core mission includes facilitating legitimate international trade by inspecting cars, trucks, railcars and sea containers, along with personal luggage, packages, parcels and flat mail. This work is performed utilizing NII systems. These screenings help CBP efficiently detect and prevent inadmissible persons, contraband, illicit narcotics, unreported currency, guns, ammunition and other illegal merchandise from being smuggled into the country.

Under this contract, Leidos will integrate, deploy and train CBP staff to use its VACIS® MEP with low-energy backscatter and high-energy transmission cargo inspection system. This work will incorporate the VACIS® IP6500 and Viken Detection's OSPREY-EVXTM and OSPREY-UVXTM. The system includes a QR code reader, license plate recognition (LPR) technology, a radio frequency identification system (RFID), situational awareness cameras and an open-standards interface to the DHS SWIFT system. It is also capable of integrating radiation detection equipment (RDE).

Leidos' MEP system offers improved material discrimination and image resolution, enhancing the ability to locate contraband and providing a multi-view imaging capability with under-vehicle inspection and secure interoperability.

Leidos holds additional NII contracts with CBP as the end-user. That work includes mobile and rail VACIS systems, which rapidly detect concealed threats and contraband in passenger vehicles, commercial cargo and other containers. VACIS is one of several Leidos Security Detection & Automation solutions for aviation, ports, borders and critical infrastructure. Learn more about the company's 24,000 security detection and automation products deployed in 120 countries, at www.leidos.com.

