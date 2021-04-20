TerraCycle® Announces Partnership With Sanofi Consumer Healthcare® To Keep Daily-Use Personal Care Products Out Of The Landfill

TRENTON, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International recycling leader TerraCycle® has partnered with Sanofi Consumer Healthcare®, makers of Gold Bond®, Cortizone-10® and Selsun Blue® brands, to launch two national recycling programs for their personal care product packaging and aerosol containers.

Through this partnership, consumers are invited to recycle their empty Gold Bond®, Cortizone-10® and Selsun Blue® packaging in two ways:

The Gold Bond® Aerosol Recycling program : Consumers who wish to recycle empty Gold Bond aerosol spray cans are invited to sign up on the program page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/sanofi-aerosol. When ready to ship, follow the provided shipping instructions, download a free shipping label, package the empty aerosol containers in the box of your choice and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

The Gold Bond®, Cortizone-10®, and Selsun Blue® Recycling Program : To recycle all other Gold Bond® product packaging along with Cortizone-10® and Selsun Blue® packaging, consumers are invited to visit the non-aerosol program page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/sanofi. When ready to ship, simply download a free shipping label, package empty Gold Bond®, Cortizone-10®, and Selsun Blue® product packaging including plastic tubes, dark plastic bottles, cartons, tubs, sticks, pumps and caps in a box of your choice and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

Once collected, the waste is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables. As an added incentive, for every shipment of waste sent to TerraCycle through either recycling program, consumers earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

"Skincare - it's a daily routine we all share. We each have our personal preferences as it relates to the brands and products that we use, but we don't often consider what happens to the packaging once all the product is gone," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "With the Gold Bond®, Cortizone-10®, and Selsun Blue® Recycling Program, along with the Gold Bond® Aerosol Recycling program, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare® has considered the end-of-life options for their packaging and partnered with TerraCycle to ensure that it never sees the landfill."

The Gold Bond®, Cortizone-10®, and Selsun Blue® Recycling Program and The Gold Bond® Aerosol Recycling Program are open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

###

Contact:

Mariah Montenegro

312-297-7429

mariah.montenegro@edelman.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terracycle-announces-partnership-with-sanofi-consumer-healthcare-to-keep-daily-use-personal-care-products-out-of-the-landfill-301271970.html

SOURCE Gold Bond