AppViewX named in Gartner 2021 Solution Comparison for PKI and Certificate Management Tools

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, leader in machine identity management and automation and the pioneer in helping world's largest Enterprises establish and run a Cryptography Center of Excellence, today announced its inclusion in Gartner's Solution Comparison for PKI and Certificate Management Tools.





According to the Gartner report, "Public-key infrastructure (PKI) is a foundational infrastructure component, and there are many traditional use cases that leverage private or publicly trusted certificates. Usage of, and use cases for, certificates and PKI across organizations' hybrid and multicloud IT environments are growing. There is an explosive use of transport layer security (TLS) and secure socket layer (SSL) as more devices and workloads need and use certificates. These, and technical debt, are all reasons why organizations continue to face challenges when deploying, managing and integrating PKIs and certificates."

AppViewX CERT+ is a next gen machine identity and PKI management suite that allows for end-to-end automation of certificate and key lifecycles across environments and vendors. It offers out-of-the-box capabilities for discovery, inventory, monitoring, reporting, alerting, renewal, provisioning and revocation for certificates. In addition, CERT+ offers a native visual workflow based automation engine that allows customers to configure a wide set of components and workflows. It also provides a plugin based architecture that offers wide support for discovery and reporting and also has many out-of-the-box integrations with target IT and OT systems for the handling of the life cycle management of certificates both within the network and at the Edge. AppViewX offers flexible deployment options based on VMs and Containers that can be run on-prem as well as public cloud options such as AWS, Azure and GCP.

AppViewX CERT+ also supports the management of Secure Shell (SSH) keys and can also issue SSH certificates to provide access to supported services. It also includes the management of symmetric keys by supporting the KMIP protocol and can act as a KMIP server, addressing additional machine identity management needs.

Today's organizations need to build a platform that acts as a single point of control for every key and certificate deployed, along with consistent and repeatable processes to ensure visibility, reporting, governance, and compliance across the board. They should implement a solid set of rules and strategies to standardize and centralize their machine identities or cryptographic infrastructure management practices to improve their security posture, increase application availability, and better comply with government and industry regulations. This is what is called a Cryptographic Center of Excellence (CCoE).

"We are honored by Gartner's recognition in the Solution Comparison for PKI and Certificate Management Tools report," said Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX. "As enterprises make way for advancements in both IT and OT, AppViewX provides an ideal certificate management solution equipped with capabilities to easily meet the varied requirements of a modern crypto infrastructure, which legacy solutions fail to do. It also goes beyond to institute a Crypto Center of Excellence that is responsible for the overall cryptographic health, agility and maturity of the enterprise."

The Gartner report also mentions, "It's not individual ownership of a credential or even a tool that enables an enterprisewide key, secret and certificate management strategy. Instead, it's well-defined guidelines and best practices. This is an ongoing task that requires a team — a CryptoCoE — that handles it. Technical professionals' insight into the CryptoCoE is foundational because the devil is in the technical details when it comes to machine identities, secrets, keys and certificates. Use the CryptoCoE to provide guidance on when to set up a new PKI and provide insights on how certificates can be used, how multiple environments can be governed and when to use what tool in the ongoing convergence. Define ownership of tools, keys, secrets and certificates respectively. Use the guidance to move the PKI team from an "in the way management" structure to an "delegated management" structure by focusing on the guardrails and policies more than the centralization of tools."

Source: Gartner, Solution Comparison for PKI and Certificate Management Tools, Erik Wahlstrom et al., 2 March 2021

About AppViewX:

AppViewX CERT+ is a next gen machine identity and PKI management suite that allows for end-to-end automation of certificate and key lifecycles across environments and vendors. It makes certificate management streamlined and efficient, allowing for endless upward scalability and cryptographic agility. The solution also provides enterprises with advanced PKI self-service, private key protection and policy enforcement both, on and off the cloud via strong integrations with leading PKI, IAM, cybersecurity, and DevOps solutions. AppViewX customers are among the world's most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech.

AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York, U.S. with additional offices in U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com.

Contact:

Suvesha Vengatesh

+1 (212) 400 7541 x 2220

media@appviewx.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appviewx-named-in-gartner-2021-solution-comparison-for-pki-and-certificate-management-tools-301272418.html

SOURCE AppViewX