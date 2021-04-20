Concentric AB electric coolant pump selected for high power density engine with leading global OEM for off-highway vehicles

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has been awarded a contract to supply electric coolant pumps to a leading global OEM launching their new heavy-duty industrial engine for use in off-highway applications. This new engine will be an additional option to the OEM's current range offering enhanced performance by increasing power density. Production will start in 2021 and sales revenues from this new contract are estimated to be worth MSEK 10 over the next five years.

The electric water pump has the following key benefits:

Robust design which includes a wet rotor eliminating the possibility of a dynamic seal failure,

Long service life aided by liquid cooled electronics and DC brushless design giving service life >40,000 hours,

Integrated diagnostics and utilising sensors for temperature and pressure, and

Compact and low noise characteristics.

To achieve the required power density for off-highway applications the new engine has twin-turbo chargers which require additional engine cooling to optimise performance and engine reliability.

Concentric AB has designed and developed using advanced analysis techniques a bespoke electric coolant pump which provides an additional secondary cooling circuit to temperature control the turbo charged exhaust air to optimise fuel combustion , engine cooling aiding overall engine reliability. This new e-pump is also designed to withstand the arduous and demanding environment of off-highway applications.

David Woolley, CEO and President of Concentric AB, commented, "This is an exciting application for Concentric AB. It demonstrates that the combination of class leading coolant pumps and intelligent electric motors and controllers can provide durable and efficient solutions across the full spectrum of power train solutions ranging from ICE, BEV through to fuel cells as the environment demands more sustainable solutions".

CONTACT:

For additional information please contact David Woolley, telephone +44-121-445 6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-electric-coolant-pump-selected-for-high-power-density-engine-with-leading-global-oem-f,c3321512

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-ab-electric-coolant-pump-selected-for-high-power-density-engine-with-leading-global-oem-for-off-highway-vehicles-301272184.html

SOURCE Concentric AB