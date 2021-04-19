Sy Syms School of Business Launches Mitzner Online Master of Science in Real Estate Supported by Everspring

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University announced today the launch of the Mitzner Online Master of Science in Real Estate. Everspring, Inc., a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, will support the program by providing its full suite of services, including marketing, admissions, student services, learning design, faculty support and technology, to assist in launching the first cohort starting in August 2021. This is the fourth Yeshiva University online program supported by Everspring.

"We are confident that the Mitzner Online Master of Science in Real Estate will give our students the tools necessary, and begin the relationships that are so important, in this thriving and ever-changing industry," said Ira Mitzner, president and CEO of RIDA Development Corporation and vice chairman of Yeshiva University Board of Trustees.

The Mitzner Online Master of Science in Real Estate (MSRE) enables students to master the critical concepts essential in the real estate profession, encompassing capital markets, valuation and market analysis, real estate law, urban economics, management and organization, real estate entrepreneurship, sustainable design and architecture, urban design and more. Students learn from leading real estate industry experts as well as business school faculty in this interactive program.

"The Mitzner Online Master of Science in Real Estate was developed in the dynamic New York City real estate market, and thanks to Everspring, by removing frictions of time zones, the online program has an immediate global reach," said Dr. Andreas Christopoulos, assistant professor of finance and real estate, vice chairman of the Department of Finance, and academic director of the online MSRE program at the Sy Syms School of Business. "At Sy Syms, students are mentored by expert faculty and industry practitioners who teach them the art and science of complex real estate instruments and transactions to successfully grow their careers in New York real estate, and beyond."

The MS in Real Estate is tailor-made for real estate professionals, including asset managers, mortgage brokers, developers or those working in acquisitions or real estate investment trusts, who want to advance their skills and careers. Yeshiva University's alumni network of real estate industry professionals is heavily involved in the program, providing students the opportunity to cultivate strong networks, including through an immersive practicum.

"A cornerstone of the online Mitzner MS degree in Real Estate is our Real Estate Advisory Board, a group of industry leaders who provide active oversight of the planning, content and impact of the program," said Dr. Noam Wasserman, dean of the Sy Syms School of Business. "Their decades of expertise and dedication to Yeshiva University are invaluable resources for students who enter the program." Wasserman adds, "When it came time to choose a partner for Sy Syms' digital expansion, we wanted a true innovator. We were extremely confident that collaborating with Everspring would enable us to help our students build the essential skills and confidence needed to prosper in the evolving real estate industry."

In addition to the MS in Real Estate, Everspring supports three other programs at Yeshiva University: the online MS in Social Work at the Wurzweiler School of Social Work, the online LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law at the Cardozo School of Law, and the online MS in Cybersecurity at the Katz School of Science and Health.

"Yeshiva University has been an excellent partner for Everspring, and we are excited to expand our relationship with the Sy Syms School of Business and its online MS in Real Estate," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Our continuing collaboration with the university is a testament to the strength of our work together."

About the Sy Syms School of Business

The Sy Syms School of Business was established through a generous gift by Sy Syms, entrepreneur, philanthropist and businessman, in 1987. From its inception, with Mr. Syms' vision, the school pledged to offer a unique and comprehensive curriculum in business and a deep grounding in meaningful values. For more information, visit yu.edu/syms .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success and rising rankings. From on-campus to hybrid to online, Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and named one of the " Best Places to Work ," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

