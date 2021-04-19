SYNNEX Corporation Announces Distribution Agreement with Citrix

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced a new distribution agreement with Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Under the terms of agreement, SYNNEX will provide their partner community with access to Citrix digital workspace solutions to enable and accelerate the future of work. The solutions will immediately be available to partners in the U.S. and Canada through SYNNEX Stellr.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Citrix partner ecosystem as a Citrix Service Provider (CSP) distributor and adding Citrix to our portfolio of cloud suppliers," said Darren Harbaugh, Senior Vice President SYNNEX Stellr, Cloud, Mobility, and IoT. "With Citrix, SYNNEX can provide its partner community with a market-leading, end-to-end solution for delivering cloud-enabled workspaces backed by the expertise and services of the Stellr team. Through this collaboration, Stellr broadens its product offerings for resellers and solution providers in the SMB, mid-market, and enterprise spaces."

Citrix builds secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent, reliable workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

In making Citrix solutions available to its partners, SYNNEX can help them deliver the cloud-enabled workspace services that modern enterprises demand. The solutions are easy to deploy, infinitely scalable and available with pay-as-you-go pricing and provide significant opportunity for Service Providers to incorporate a recurring revenue into their business model.

"The global pandemic has greatly accelerated digital transformation at companies around the world as it has made clear the need to enable work from anywhere using any device," said Mike Fouts, VP Americas Partner Sales, Citrix. "As a Citrix Service Provider distributor, SYNNEX can support this transition by delivering scalable solutions through its partners that enable companies to accommodate the future of hybrid work and move their business forward."

To learn more about Citrix through SYNNEX Corporation, email citrix@synnex.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, STELLR and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SNX-G

Media Contact :

Bill Fox

Hughes Agency

For SYNNEX Corporation

(864) 271-0718

billf@hughes-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-announces-distribution-agreement-with-citrix-301270997.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation