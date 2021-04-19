Poets&Quants™ Publishes MBA Essay Collection With mbaMission & Gatehouse Admissions

OAKLAND, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, announces the publication of What Matters? and What More? in partnership with Jeremy Shinewald, founder of mbaMission, and Liza Weale, founder of Gatehouse Admissions.

What Matters? and What More? is a 188-page collection of 50 separate essays by successful applicants to both Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business. This first-of-its-kind book will show readers how successful candidates at both elite B-schools — including applicants who won dual admits — tackled the challenging essay questions.

"Many applicants have preconceived notions about how a great HBS essay should read," says Jeremy Shinewald, co-author and founder of mbaMission. "But the idea that most applicants would fit this mold is unrealistic. Reading this guide should prove that point."

In addition to a collection of essays, the book features thoughtful critiques by Shinewald and Weale on every aspect of each of the essays, exploring what worked and what didn't. Readers will enjoy complete analyses of each essay from these top MBA admissions consultants.

What Matters? and What More? Is designed to help potential applicants refine the best approach for sharing their strongest stories with two of the top — and by far the two hardest to gain admission to — MBA programs in the world.

"We are pleased and excited to partner with Jeremy and Liza on this project," says John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants. "This book offers a unique and experienced look at successful essays from the top two most coveted MBA programs in the world. If you have your eye on HBS or Stanford GSB, this is required reading."

Learn more about What Matters? and What More? and purchase the digital download at Poets&Quants here.

About Poets&Quants

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

About mbaMission

mbaMission is the world's leading MBA admissions consulting firm and the only one exclusively recommended by Manhattan Prep and Kaplan GMAT. Our dedicated, full-time Senior Consultants work one-on-one with business school candidates to identify and showcase their strongest attributes in their applications.

About Gatehouse Admissions

Gatehouse Admissions is the brainchild of Liza Weale. Via strong client partnerships and deep investment at every stage of the application process, all of Gatehouse Admissions' consultants specialize in helping determined candidates stand out

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poetsquants-publishes-mba-essay-collection-with-mbamission--gatehouse-admissions-301271168.html

SOURCE Poets&Quants