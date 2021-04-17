RacingJunk.com Partners with National Pro Stock Motorcycle Champion Flyin' Ryan

NORTH ADAMS, Mass., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RacingJunk.com, the flagship website of Internet Brands Automotive is excited to announce its partnership with NHRA's Flyin' Ryan Ohler. The two industry powerhouses have joined forces for a multi-year media share collaboration.

Since its founding in 1999, RacingJunk.com has been the place for performance enthusiasts to find new & used vehicles and parts from race cars to hot rods, engines, power sports & off-road vehicles, trailers & more. In addition to hosting classifieds, RJ partners with tracks, series sponsors, racers, manufacturers & experts to support all levels of the community from grassroots to professionals, connecting users with the best products, services & experiences in the industry.

NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Flyin' Ryan Oehler is what some would call an overachiever. This year the National Pro Stock Motorcycle Champion not only plans on racing a full season schedule in the NHRA Camping World series, but he and his teammate, Jim Gottmann decided to launch a new business, Tampa Bay Race Rentals. Deemed the Ultimate Drag Racing Experience and hosted at the Clearwater, Florida's Showtime Dragstrip Oehler is looking for thrill seekers ready to race 2020 Mustang GT's on Showtime's pavement. The Flyin' Ryan racing team is hoping to utilize Racing Junk's massive marketing power to build brand awareness of the race team and their new drag experience business.

"When you're either a kid or an adult chasing the dreams of becoming a professional racer, you spend a lot of time cruisin' the pages of Racing Junk. Not much has changed now that I've made it to the top except the awesome feeling of being able to call Racing Junk a marketing partner. We are very excited to have teamed up with Racing Junk for both our race team and our new business" exclaims Ryan Ohler.

Al Liebmann of Racing Junk shares similar sentiments about the relationship. "Racing Junk is excited to welcome Flyin' Ryan to the family. We are thrilled to stand by his side as he continues to tear it up on his motorcycle and expand his business portfolio."

For more info on Flyin' Ryan Oehler, visit FlyinRyanRacing.com

For more info on Tampa Bay Race Rentals, visit TampaBayRaceRentals.com

Internet Brands Automotive Group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.

