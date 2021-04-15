Joerns Healthcare Selected by Bristol Hospice as Sole Source Medical Equipment Service Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, LLC, a leading medical equipment services company to the care continuum, announced today that they have entered into a sole source agreement with Bristol Hospice, LLC. Joerns Healthcare's hospice integrated business system was a key value-driver for the agreement. The pairing of Joerns Healthcare's capability as an integrated service provider and manufacturer to provide standardized products and services in a timely, customer-centric manner, with Bristol, one of the fastest growing hospice agencies in the country with a reputation for exceptional patient and family services, is seen as a powerful partnership.

Taylor Smith, chief executive officer for Joerns Healthcare, commented, "We're extremely proud to partner with Bristol Hospice and support their commitment to their patients and caregivers with full integration and engagement. The Bristol team continues to set the highest standard for hospice care and our team is honored to be able to help them fulfill their mission. Both teams are centered on delivering the highest quality of life possible in a hospice environment. Our reliable, responsive network coupled with Bristol's expertise in hospice care creates a unique and improved experience for those families impacted."

"We are excited to partner with Joerns in the delivery of hospice services in the geographic areas we currently serve," said Hyrum Kirton, president, and chief executive officer for Bristol. "Joerns Healthcare is uniquely positioned in the geographies Bristol services now and we have a scalable solution with them as we grow. The Joerns solution enables us to focus all of our energies on the delivery of compassionate care, the reason Bristol exists."

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a medical equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns brings our national service footprint, the right products, and 125 years of logistical expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

About Bristol Hospice

Bristol Hospice began operations in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides Hospice services from 35 locations in ten states. The Bristol Programs are designed to promote quality and comprehensive hospice services to patients and families in the communities they serve. The Bristol leadership is committed to the company's mission in ensuring that all patients and families who are entrusted to our care will be treated with the highest level of compassion, respect, and quality of care. For additional information on Bristol Hospice please visit www.bristolhospice.com.

