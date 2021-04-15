Deepening Strategic Relationship Between UBC and Pioneering Decentralised Platform, Manyone

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Manyone, a pioneering technology venture in decentralization and digital identity, is delighted to announce that 2021 marks the second year of the strategic collaboration between Manyone and The Peer Social Foundation and the Blockchain@UBC research cluster at the University of British Columbia.

This academic-industry partnership is one of the first to critically assess the feasibility of decentralized social media, explore engineering possibilities and configure the privacy and security implications of self-ownership of social media data.

Blockchain@UBC Graduate researchers gain research opportunities at Manyone and The Peer Social Foundation by applying for grants from MITACS (Mathematics of Information Technology and Complex System), a Canadian non-profit research organization that fosters cross-sector collaboration and develops talents for the innovation ecosystem in Canada.

In the next year, UBC researchers will identify technical requirements for decentralized identities, design new system architecture, and explore the value and business models for blockchain-based identity management.

Chang Lu, Research Manager at Blockchain@UBC states that, "Manyone and The Peer Social Foundation offer an inspiring space for our students to sharpen their knowledge about blockchain. Their vision of decentralized social media represents a paradigm shift in the world of social networks. We are grateful that we can contribute to the shift".

Michael Cholod CEO at Manyone and The Peer Social Foundation comments, "As a Vancouver based pioneering enterprise, we value the opportunity to work with academics and researchers in Canada to identify the social and organizational impact of decentralized identity and determine the privacy and security implications of self-ownership of social media data. The academics at UBC help us in understanding the bigger picture and how to look for real world solutions."

Dr. Victoria Lemieux, Blockchain@UBC Co-Lead and Associate Professor at UBC's School of Information, further adds that, "We're excited to delve further into both the technological and policy ramifications of Manyone's vision of securing digital data free from manipulation or distortion and to support technical and social innovation in Canada".

Manyone, with offices in Vancouver, Canada and Stockholm, Sweden is launching the world's first decentralised secure messaging and identity sharing platform in April 2021.

Manyone is a pioneering technology venture that aims to deliver private secure networks, private digital identities, to increase enterprise productivity and digital security. Manyone actively works with The Peer Social Foundation. The Peer Social Foundation and Manyone believe in empowering a distributed internet where everyone can feel in control of their digital identity. They do this by delivering a self-sovereign digital identity and decentralized social platform for enterprise and consumers. A critical component of this is to work beside and support vital education, R&D and the open-source community to connect people, businesses and governments. Find out more here: www.manyone.one

