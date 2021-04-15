Skyservice becomes an Authorized Installer of Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion® in Bombardier Challenger 604 Aircraft

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's leader in business aviation, Skyservice Business Aviation™, announced today that its' Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Division is an authorized installer of the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion in Bombardier Challenger 604 Aircraft. Pro Line Fusion provides operators of Challenger 604s with advanced flight deck avionics that meet both current and future airspace mandates, increasing aircraft value, ensuring airworthiness and modernizing the overall cockpit experience for pilots.

"Skyservice is one of the world's leading MROs for Bombardier and we manage one of the largest Challenger fleets in Canada. We are proud to offer solutions that deliver strong ROI with benefits that extend far into the future," stated Benjamin Murray, President & CEO of Skyservice. "Pro Line Fusion fits this bill with a feature and functionality-rich solution for owners concerned about the increased costs and scarcity of parts to repair their aircraft obsolete CRT display."

The Pro Line Fusion for Challenger 604 Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) is approval by Transport Canada (TC). It includes three 14.1" widescreen LCD high-definition image displays that can be customized to display full or split screen views. The touchscreen, easy graphical flight planning and FMS interactive maps provide enhanced data presentation for pilots and provide great situational awareness. Pro Line Fusion also comes with NextGen® airspace capability and communications technologies like Synthetic Vision, Controller Pilot Data Link (CPDLC), Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), RNP/LPV, and the option to add Safe Flight AutoPower and FANS-1/A.

Installations of Challenger 604 Pro Line Fusion avionics are available at all Skyservice maintenance locations.

Information on Pro Line Fusion installations on Challenger 604 Aircraft is available at https://skyservice.com/collins-pro-line-fusion-avionics-upgrade-for-challenger-604/.

To learn more about the Pro Line Fusion flight deck offered by Skyservice for the Challenger 604, contact ba_maintsales@skyservice.com or call 1-888-759-7591.

About Skyservice MRO

As a global one-stop shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence and on-time project delivery without hidden costs. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA and EASA, Part 145, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS, and an Authorized Service Centers/Warranty/Dealer and preferred installer for Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault/Falcon, HondaJet, Honeywell Avionics, Collins Aerospace and Gogo.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is Canada's leader in business aviation, dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best-in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales and Acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com or visit us on Facebook or Twitter.

