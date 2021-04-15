Fractal announces partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Cloud

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal , ( fractal.ai ), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decisions in Fortune 500 companies, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud. With this partnership, Fractal will leverage Google Cloud and its advanced capabilities to deliver 'Cloud Analytics and AI' services, solutions, and products to Fortune 500 companies enabling them to become 'Cloud Ready' and address their digital transformation needs.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Google Cloud. As a Google Cloud partner, we aim to bring to market, innovative solutions that combine our native AI and analytics capabilities with Google Cloud's scale and capabilities," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Fractal. "We are confident that this partnership will enable fast and smooth adoption of AI for enterprises and help them in their digital transformation journey."

"Enterprises are increasingly leveraging AI capabilities, including those from Google Cloud and from our partners like Fractal, to help them make decisions efficiently and effectively," said Nirav Sheth, Director, ISV & Partner Sales at Google Cloud. "We're pleased to partner with Fractal and to deliver their capabilities in analytics and AI at global scale on Google Cloud."

"Cloud Integration is a top priority for organizations looking to focus on delivering mission critical services and innovation with agility," said Satish Raman, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal. "As a Google Cloud partner, we now have access to an advanced cloud platform and are able to leverage our expertise on cloud in order to facilitate accelerated digital transformation for our clients."

"Fractal's Google Cloud Practice will enable our Fortune 500 clients with 'Cloud Analytics & AI' solutions, products & services that are customized for CPG, Retail, TMT, HLS and FSI industries to - deliver increased revenue & profitability, accelerate innovation & market adoption and drive new revenue & user growth" added Miten Mehta, Global Alliance Officer, Google Cloud, Fractal.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Computer Vision New Wave™ 2020, Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai

