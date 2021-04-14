Crayon and ULAP Announce Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Cloud and Connectivity Solutions in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a digital transformation expert, and ULAP, provider of intelligent business solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver intelligent cloud solutions to the Philippine market.

"With innovation coming at the forefront of organizations' survival in the pandemic, customers and partners have worked closely with Crayon over the past year to help build the commercial and technical foundation for their successful and secure cloud-first digital transformation journey" says Crayon Philippines General Manager, Deon Del Mundo.

This will continue under the strategic partnership of Crayon with ULAP, where they have developed a suite of solutions, that will give peace of mind to the SMBs and Enterprises in the Philippines as they run their businesses in the cloud. "Collaborating with partners like ULAP has been a part of our strategy to build an even stronger commitment to our customers' success in the new normal ", Del Mundo added.

Crayon takes pride in their successful use-cases in delivering Cloud Readiness Assessment, Cloud Deployment, and Cloud Migration to businesses who are bound to move to the cloud, and Cloud Optimization, or Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services to those businesses who are looking to ensure they are not overspending in their cloud-based operations from 20% - 40%.

ULAP continues to build on its extensive history of delivering tailored-made secure connectivity solutions to clients who are looking for a solution outside of the traditional legacy options. Our commitment to our clients is to deliver latency-free, secure connectivity solutions at a price point that is competitive in the Philippines market.

"Our clients expect premium quality connectivity and service, and we deliver every time. In this partnership with Crayon, we look forward to delivering world-class solutions to Filipino companies as they continue to rise from the pandemic" says ULAP Chief Executive, Dominic McDonald.

The direct connection between Crayon's cloud enablement services and ULAP's secure connectivity solutions, will result in companies quickly optimizing their transition to a secure cloud environment.

About Crayon

Crayon helps its customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful and secure cloud-first, digital transformation journey. With a global team of accredited experts, we assist our clients with services to plan, right size, optimize, manage, and innovate their IT estates throughout the entire lifecycle. We help businesses make data-driven and cost-saving decisions while navigating the digital future.

To learn more about Crayon go to https://www.crayon.com/

About ULAP



ULAP is a carrier-neutral, Intelligent Service Provider, headquartered in Makati, Philippines, that provides digital managed solutions to enterprises in APAC and beyond. With over 60 years of combined experience in APAC Telecommunications and Digital technologies, our team of experienced professionals provides customers with absolute comfort, that their services are managed by the industry's best.

To learn more about ULAP go to https://ulap.net/

