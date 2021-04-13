Teamsters Local 120 Ratifies Contract With U.S. Foodservice

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members at U.S. Foodservice in Plymouth, Minn. voted overwhelmingly to ratify their latest collective bargaining agreement over the weekend, avoiding a strike.

"These workers were ready to take a stand and hit the picket line, but thanks to our unified negotiating committee, it didn't come to that," said Rich Fredrick, Local 120 Business Agent.

The agreement is good for the next four years and has a number of improvements. These include annual raises of at least one dollar per hour and a pay increase of $2.45 for workers with a Class A Commercial Driver's License, an improved vacation accrual schedule, improved successor language and protections against unjust termination due to the on-board vehicle cameras. The agreement also has no increase to the workers' health care or pension contributions, in fact, any unused health and welfare contributions are now put towards an increased pension benefit for the workers.

"The U.S. Foodservice members have been on the frontlines of this pandemic for over a year, delivering to hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities – unlike the corporate execs, who can comfortably work from home. It's about time that they be recognized for their value, and that's what this contract does," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Local 120 President.

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 11,500 members in the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. To find out more, go to https://www.teamsterslocal120.org/.



