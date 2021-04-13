Varada Consulting Awarded GSA MAS Contract to Provide IT Professional Services

VIENNA, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varada (Varada Consulting, LLC), a Woman-Owned and Small Disadvantaged Business that provides highly customized Information Technology (IT) solutions and talent, today announced it has been awarded a five-year, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract to provide IT professional services. This contract will allow Varada to expand its services within the Dept of Veteran's Affairs and across other clients throughout the Federal Government efficiently and cost-effectively. As Government Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and mission-focused organizations enhance and continue to modernize their IT solutions and infrastructure, Varada will partner to provide solutions and expertise in the areas of:

IT Operations and Service Management

Infrastructure Services

Cyber Security

Agile/DevOps

Engineering and System Administration; and

Program and Project Management

"Varada is excited to achieve another milestone with our capabilities to provide the Federal government with the right solutions and expertise," said Tori Draude, Varada's Founder and CEO. "Through this partnership with GSA, Varada has the right mechanism to provide clients with the right staff and high-quality solutions to achieve their goals."

Varada will offer services to the government under SIN 54151S (IT Professional Services). Varada is also planning to become part of the Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) program with GSA that expands agencies' capacity to test their high-priority IT systems; rapidly address potential vulnerabilities and stop adversaries before they impact agency networks.

About Varada Consulting

Based in Vienna, Virginia, Varada is a Woman-Owned and Small Disadvantaged Business. Since its inception in 2018, Varada works with clients to bring this IT expertise and solutions to Federal Agency Chief Information Officers (CIO) and mission-oriented organizations to optimize and defend the IT infrastructure needed to propel the organization to achieve their missions. Through on-demand expertise and a growing consulting network, Varada's capabilities have supported the Executive Office of the President, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Defense Intelligence Agency, and Department of Veterans Affairs. Our highly customized IT capabilities from the identification, development, and implementation of the latest technologies to procuring specialized talent in the most challenging environments allow us to support the mission objectives of the federal government. For more information, visit http://www.varadaconsulting.com

Media Contact

Tori Draude, Varada Consulting LLC., (703) 597-3394, tori@varadaconsulting.com

